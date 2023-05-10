Hazing at SMU: A Taboo Topic with Long-Term Damaging Effects
Hazing is a practice in which people seeking to join an organization are subjected to humiliating and sometimes dangerous activities. It’s far too common: one national study found that more than half of college students have experienced hazing in a student organization.
SMU Daily Campus reporter Jillian Taylor investigates how hazing shows up at SMU, particularly how frequently it goes unreported.
“Somebody who’s being hazed is not going to feel empowered to speak about it and to get help because they feel so minimized,” said Hope Heiden, a former member of Kappa Alpha Theta.