The Unexpected Story Behind Coursicle

If you were using Coursicle in 2022, chances are you received bizarre push notifications from the company’s co-founder, Joe Puccio. The scandal went viral. The incident was due to a collapse in Puccio’s mental health, but the EdTech company survived.

A year after the push notifications, Puccio released a letter of explanation and apology.

In a candid interview, the DC’s Simone Melvin talks to Puccio about the unexpected history behind Coursicle, navigating psychological instability, and where the company stands now while serving over 1,000 colleges and universities.

