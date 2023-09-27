Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Deason Innovation Gym welcomes students
September 27, 2023
Students gather for Chuseok night.
Korean Student Association celebrates Chuseok
September 27, 2023
SMU student Honor Wallace, 19, died in the car accident on Sept. 24. Photo provided by SMU.
SMU student killed in car accident
September 26, 2023
SMU lost to TCU in Saturdays Iron Skillet game 34-17. Next years matchup is the last scheduled game in the longstanding rivalry.
SMU falls short at TCU
September 26, 2023
Iris Diaz and Desiree Scott speak to SMU students.
Dallas Mavericks staff speak on being Latinx in the sports industry
September 22, 2023
It will be Gamma Phi Betas last year on campus at SMU.
Gamma Phi Beta parts ways with SMU as new sorority comes to campus
September 21, 2023

    Korean Student Association celebrates Chuseok

    Amara Asrawi, Arts & Life Editor
    September 27, 2023
    Students+gather+for+Chuseok+night.
    Amara Asrawi
    Students gather for Chuseok night.

    Brian Choi bravely climbed up the steps of a dunk tank while a crowd gathered around him. Whispers turned into hearty laughs as Choi sank into the water seconds after sitting on the hot seat.

    Choi quickly swapped places with another student to partake in other activities offered during the Korean Student Association’s Chuseok Night event.

    “My favorite part about this event is seeing other people have fun,” said Choi, treasurer of the Korean Student Association.

    Brian Choi sits in the dunk tank. (Amara Asrawi)

    Nearly 300 students gathered Sept. 25 on Dallas Hall Lawn to play archery, take photos in a photo booth and eat from an assortment of Korean food. Guests also watched Pungmul, a Korean folk music tradition, and a Jindo Drum Dance, a famous Korean folk dance.

    Performers perform a Jindo Drum Dance. (Amara Asrawi)

    “This opportunity is a good way for us to bring Korean culture and performances here on campus, as well as give American students a chance to try Korean food,” said Isabelle Jeanjean, sophomore and HR for the Korean Student Association.

    Chuseok is one of Korea’s largest holidays that takes place for three days. This year, the holiday will be celebrated from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30. It is a time where families come together and celebrate the harvest season.

    “It’s like a harvest festival similar to Thanksgiving here in the United States,” said Jeanjean.

    The Korean Student Association started hosting Chuseok Night in 2019. The event brings SMU students together.

    “It’s great to just have that community and be able to interact with people, no matter the time of day,” said Kylie Nguyen, sophomore and community development chair of Asian Counsel.

    As the semester continues, the organization plans on hosting more events, so students can learn about Korean culture, spend time with their friends and meet others.

    “I come to these events pretty much as often as I can go,” Nguyen said.
    More to Discover
    More in Uncategorized
    Deason Innovation Gym welcomes students
    Iris Diaz and Desiree Scott speak to SMU students.
    Dallas Mavericks staff speak on being Latinx in the sports industry
    It will be Gamma Phi Betas last year on campus at SMU.
    Gamma Phi Beta parts ways with SMU as new sorority comes to campus
    SMU and PVAM players clash on the field in Ford Stadium on Saturday.
    SMU victorious over Prairie View A&M in inaugural meeting
    An SMU Volleyball player spikes the ball against Baylor in Moody Coliseum.
    SMU Volleyball defeats No. 14 seed Baylor
    The Mustangs will join 17 other teams in the ACC beginning in 2024. Photo courtesy of SMU.
    SMU to join Atlantic Coast Conference

    SMU Daily Campus

    The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
    © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in