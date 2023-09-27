Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Latest Stories
Deason Innovation Gym welcomes students
September 27, 2023
Students gather for Chuseok night.
Korean Student Association celebrates Chuseok
September 27, 2023
SMU student Honor Wallace, 19, died in the car accident on Sept. 24. Photo provided by SMU.
SMU student killed in car accident
September 26, 2023
SMU lost to TCU in Saturdays Iron Skillet game 34-17. Next years matchup is the last scheduled game in the longstanding rivalry.
SMU falls short at TCU
September 26, 2023
Iris Diaz and Desiree Scott speak to SMU students.
Dallas Mavericks staff speak on being Latinx in the sports industry
September 22, 2023
It will be Gamma Phi Betas last year on campus at SMU.
Gamma Phi Beta parts ways with SMU as new sorority comes to campus
September 21, 2023

    Deason Innovation Gym welcomes students

    Amara Asrawi, Arts & Life Editor
    September 27, 2023

    The Deason Innovation Gym, also known as the DIG, holds weekly training sessions and workshops to help students develop their skills.

    But it’s not your typical gym.

    The DIG is a space in the Lyle School of Engineering where any student can turn their innovative thoughts into original and lasting projects.

    Students build rockets, use computer software and more.

    At a vinyl sticker workshop last spring, students used computer software and a vinyl cutter to create custom designs such as a blue raindrop.

    DIG director Seth Orsborn said students can try their next idea.

    “We’re a safe place to fail,” he said. “So a place where you can make mistakes and learn from that and continue to learn until you get the result that you’re looking for.”

    Orsborn has been the director of the DIG for four years. He’s seen students initiate projects, help others and work on class assignments, such as a catapult for an engineering class.

    While the DIG provides a space for purposeful learning, experimenting and creating, its lab technician, David Berberian, said the DIG allows him to help students with smaller projects.

    “I’ve always enjoyed a lot of practical experience in my major and so one of the things I really enjoy about the DIG is always having something to work on and always being able to help others.”
