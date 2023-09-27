Deason Innovation Gym welcomes students

The Deason Innovation Gym, also known as the DIG, holds weekly training sessions and workshops to help students develop their skills.

But it’s not your typical gym.

The DIG is a space in the Lyle School of Engineering where any student can turn their innovative thoughts into original and lasting projects.

Students build rockets, use computer software and more.

At a vinyl sticker workshop last spring, students used computer software and a vinyl cutter to create custom designs such as a blue raindrop.

DIG director Seth Orsborn said students can try their next idea.



“We’re a safe place to fail,” he said. “So a place where you can make mistakes and learn from that and continue to learn until you get the result that you’re looking for.”

Orsborn has been the director of the DIG for four years. He’s seen students initiate projects, help others and work on class assignments, such as a catapult for an engineering class.

While the DIG provides a space for purposeful learning, experimenting and creating, its lab technician, David Berberian, said the DIG allows him to help students with smaller projects.



“I’ve always enjoyed a lot of practical experience in my major and so one of the things I really enjoy about the DIG is always having something to work on and always being able to help others.”