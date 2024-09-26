A Super Duper Cookie Company with a cause

Super Duper Cookie Company has recently opened its doors in Highland Park, creating delicious treats with a special message behind them.

The new cookie store opened back in Feb. and provides jobs to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or IDD. At Super Duper, they’re called boogie guides to match the 70s theme of the bakery.

Kristie Johnson, Super Duper’s general manager has gained a new perspective working with the boogie guides.

“It gets me to see an insight on the other side, because I don’t have IDD, so it helps me see how they view the world, how people treat them, and everything like that. So it’s kind of like it’s more of an emotional thing,” Johnson said.

Super Duper’s mission is to inspire customers, treat others with kindness, and create an inclusive community. Each cookie purchase funds Super Duper’s training and support for individuals with IDD.

“That’s our main focus. It’s not like we’re in it to make money, make a profit, like we’re actually here wanting to help these adults,” Johnson said.

The boogie guides are employed through Hugs Cafe, a non-profit based in McKinney that provides culinary training and employment for disabled adults. Ayah Wolf is Super Duper’s lead baker who believes that inclusivity in the workplace is important.

“Well, I think people who have disabilities are obviously very undermined in the workforce, and it’s really important to bring them more into the workforce, because, I mean, we’re all human,” Wolf said. “Everybody deserves to be able to make a living.”

Wolf is a former employee of the previous business Baldos Ice Cream and now enjoys her new role at Super Duper.

“I really love it. Honestly, working with the IDD community has been a major joy in my life, and just helping everybody have a great time here and being supportive. I love baking, so it’s a great way to explore my passions,” Wolf said.

Super Duper is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily on Hillcrest Avenue. Be on the lookout for their rotating cookie menu on their website and Instagram.