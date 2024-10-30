Traveling the World on SMU’s Campus

Midway down SMU’s tree-lined boulevard stands the Armstrong Fieldhouse where SMU hosted its Study Abroad Fair on Oct. 23rd. Students were greeted upon entry by organizers in blue who handed out “passports” in which to collect stamps from six different program tables. Stamped across the front, Mustangs were challenged to “Get World Ready.” Indeed, the throng of lively undergraduates milling between tables had an abundance of intriguing educational adventures to examine in preparation for the upcoming study abroad application process.

Vanasa Bowden with Arcadia Abroad spoke about the SMU STEM Research Summer program in Glasgow or Dublin. This program is for STEM students looking for unique research experiences and rich cultural exploration. Program participants are matched with one research project each, making it selective.

“They work with professors and grad students to get that research experience that’s really good for grad school, med school, and just general research experience that they usually don’t get until grad school,” Bowden said.

Besides being situated abroad in a stimulating educational environment, Bowden clarified that the program is affiliated with a prestigious group of institutions called ‘The Russell Group’ in the UK. For the curious student in pursuit of a noteworthy endeavor, this program may be of interest.

Students searching for substantive cultural exploration that fits into a busy professional schedule should investigate SMU’s Rome-Paris Program. Kathleen Wellman offered invaluable insight into this program which she co-developed eight years ago.

The goal of this program is “to provide a really unique experience for students that would plug them into the history of two of the most important cities in Europe and allow them to experience those cities,” said Wellman.

This summer program is only three and a half weeks unlike other summer programs SMU offers, allowing students to pursue other educational or career goals as well.

“If you need to come back to Dallas to work or go wherever to work, if you need to do an internship, if you need to do another summer program, you are able to do that in addition to this one,” she added.

A colorful display for SMU-In-Prague was managed by Tatiana Zimakova who enthusiastically shared what differentiates this experience.

“Many students are not familiar with Eastern and Central Europe,” Zimakova said. “It’s extremely beautiful. Very, very beautiful city, unique architecture and so on. So, it’s a city museum itself, the city, because of its architecture, because of its cultural life there.”

With courses offered in language, culture, and engineering, to name a few, this program caters to all students willing to push outside their geographic comfort zone.

Barbara Moore, Senior Associate Dean for Faculty at Meadows, shared another distinctive program: SMU-In-South Africa. Situated around the harmony of integrating music and human rights, this program nurtures students’ creativity and humanity.

“Students who take our program have classes in human rights and they collaborate with students who are at the University of the Free State where we’re working and we do, together, a musical,” Moore said.

On a practical note, Alyssa Wong spoke on behalf of SMU-in-London’s program with the London School of Economics. Wong praised LSE’s reputation and educational prowess.

“LSE does have such a strong reputation, I think this is something that looks great on a student’s resume,” Wong said. “The courses are quite challenging so I think the rigorous course material helps prepare them for their other economics courses.”

For a pre-professional undergraduate pursuing economics, this valuable glance into London’s vibrant business world seems worthy of pursuit.

A passport was an accurate symbol for this diverse educational event. Each program spokesperson was passionate about the merits of their tailored program and winding through the colorful presentations felt like a global journey. Mustangs should probe the boundaries of their imaginations and consider the merits of SMU’s rare connections abroad. After all, how can Mustangs change the world without exploring it first?