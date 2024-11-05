Watch Parties for Election Night: Conservative and Democratic Perspectives

On election night, SMU held two watch parties representing both ends of the political spectrum. The Young Conservatives of Texas and the College Democrats hosted their respective events, filled with anxious anticipation and moments of lively discussion.

The Conservative Watch Party: A Tense Evening



Located in a small room in the Hughes-Trigg Student Center, the Young Conservatives of Texas kicked off their watch party at 6:30 p.m. The initial atmosphere felt tense and subdued,

with only five attendees and a table bearing a simple spread of Cane’s chicken and iced tea.

There was hesitance toward the media presence, with one member expressing discomfort about being filmed.

“I think it’s only right to film who consents,” Brett Osborn said, emphasizing the need for privacy.

Despite the initial unease, the mood lightened as the evening progressed. Nathaniel

Tomac, a member of the group, shared his hopes for the election.

“I’m hoping for Trump to get back in the White House,” he said. “These last four years have been rough, and I remember things being better when Trump was in office.”

Tomac also voiced concerns about immigration and inflation, noting that he hopes for stronger border policies and economic stability.

Another member, Alec Pedraza, echoed these sentiments, displaying cautious optimism.

“I think Trump is going to win. As long as his electoral college votes are secure, we should be in good shape,” Pedraza remarked.

However, the room had a lack of social interaction, as many attendees focused on watching election updates on their individual devices rather than engaging in group discussions.

The Democratic Watch Party: A Collaborative Spirit



In stark contrast, the College Democrats gathered in a larger room, complete with free pizza, a big-screen projector, and a lively, collaborative energy. Eight members were present when the event began, and the watch party was marked by a stronger sense of community and shared purpose. Members wore merchandise featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, including pins and customized laptop wallpapers.

Sydney Payne, a member of the College Democrats, described her apprehensions about the election.

“I’m just really hoping our civil rights remain rights and not privileges,” Payne said.

Like many others in the room, she expressed a mixture of anxiety and hope.

“I’m trying to stay calm and stay positive, but it’s hard not to be nervous.”

Sam Rodick, the founder and president of the College Democrats at SMU, provided insight into the organization’s goals.

“I’m hoping for a Harris victory and for us to retake the House,” Rodick stated.

He also emphasized his long-term vision, including hopes for Puerto Rican statehood.

“Puerto Rico has been a territory for far too long, and I think it’s time we give them a voice,” he explained, underscoring his commitment to ensuring equal representation for all Americans.

However, some members appeared apprehensive about media coverage.

“We looked to the president for answers,” one member mentioned, reflecting the group’s structured approach to addressing key issues.

An Evening of Contrasts



As election updates unfolded, both watch parties experienced waves of hope and anxiety, reflecting the larger national mood. While the Young Conservatives expressed cautious

optimism, their counterparts in the College Democrats emphasized the urgency of social justice

issues. The differing atmospheres highlighted the deep political divisions on campus, but also the shared desire for a better future, no matter the outcome