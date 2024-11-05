Republicans lively and positive at watch party in Dallas County

A lively, energetic crowd filled the Dallas County Republican Election Watch Party Tuesday night at TK’s Restaurant & Comedy Club on Montfort Drive. The restaurant was decorated for the election and Christmas, with red and American flag decorations. A life-size Trump cutout greeted guests at the front entrance, being a popular photo opp as people arrived.

Everyone was dressed in red, American flag apparel and “Make America Great Again” hats. The mood was upbeat and everyone seemed very positive about the results coming in. A mix of young and old attendees were talking, eating, and ordering drinks at the bar. Amidst all of the noise, Diane Benjamin, Preston Hollow Republican precinct chair, stood out in her bright red sequin pant suit. Benjamin believed that there was a lack of voter integrity within this election.

“Almost 4000, registered voters, the biggest challenge has been getting up the vote because

we don’t have voter integrity,” Benjamin said. “And most importantly we’re having difficulty with the election fraud.”

Republicans’ biggest challenge is voter integrity and election fraud, she said.

“The main reason I am voting for Donald Trump is because of the economy and immigration,” Benjamin said. “And because Trump is law-abiding unlike all of these people trying to make up cases about him doing wrong things.”

The restaurant was filled with friendly people who all seemed to know each other and who were happy to be together supporting the same people and beliefs. Gail Seagram said she was pretty confident that supporters are going to “Make America Great Again.”

“I am voting for Trump because of the economy and border safety,” Seagram said. “I grew up in the border town of Texas and it is a disaster now.”

A few people went all out with their outfits by dressing in full American flag clothing from head to toe. Roger Phillips, 71, is passionate about being Republican and supporting Trump.

“I am voting for Trump because I am not for communism and I love the United States,” Phillips said. “Kamala never says what her policies are going to be.”

Debbie Georgatos, former political analyst for Fox News Radio, felt confident that Trump would fight on behalf of American citizens.

“The biggest Donald Trump message we hear is that he loves America,” Georgatos said. “As long as he continues to prevail, there will be a long trickle down to all the other republican candidates.”

Although a large number of attendees were strangers, they demonstrated a strong sense of comradery. Compelled by various issues, Trump voters united to support each other and the Republican party..

Kristen Dearring, 54, business executive turned political activist, felt a moral responsibility to cast her vote for Donald Trump.

“I am voting for Trump because the open border has brought in between 300,000 missing children that have been sexually trafficked and have been victims of this open border policy,” Dearring said.