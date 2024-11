After a long year of campaigning on both sides, the 2024 presidential race has come to an end. President Donald J. Trump has won the presidency and will be back in office at the beginning of 2025. Though the campaign trail was long, this past election day was filled with many memorable moments, from both Republicans and Democrats all over Dallas.

The Daily Campus assigned more than 20 photographers to capture these moments all over Dallas on this 2024 Election Day.