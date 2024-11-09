The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

To Post or Not to Post: That is the Question

How employers look at your social media and what you need to worry about.
Grace Bair, News Editor
November 9, 2024
Chloe Casdorph
SMU students who are facing the pressures of finding their first post grad job have yet another thing to stress about, their social media presence

Graduating seniors need to be aware of their social media presence as they apply for jobs.

For Gen Z especially, social media has evolved and changed over the course of the past two decades and they may be wondering: how many social platforms are potential employers looking at? While MySpace, Facebook and Tumblr were the primary social media young adults used during the early 2000’s, now there are ever evolving social media platforms to choose from, which are great for connection but are potentially a pitfall for users, as well.

Garland Police Department recruiter, officer Mykeal Hurse, explained that in today’s job market, social media is more important than ever. For prospective police officers, social media is a key factor in the hiring process.

“It’s huge, and more so now than beforehand, because everybody has some kind of social media, Facebook or Instagram as part of your background process of being hired,” Hurse said.“Here, we ask for the passwords to all of those. Not only are we looking at what you’re posting, and the groups you’re a part of, we’re going to read your messages because you gave us permission to do that by signing our background investigation.”

Some argue that the start of social networking began with morse code, others point to the development of Facebook. From cooking tutorials to cats playing the piano, anything can be found on social media, including personal posts. This gives hiring managers new ways to recruit and screen potential employees, according to Express Employment Professionals.

Express Employment Professionals, a staffing firm founded in 1983, helps job seekers find a position that fits with their skills and prior work experience. The firm hired The Harris Poll to gauge social media’s role in the hiring process. The poll found that 71% of decision makers in the U.S. say using social media profiles is an effective way to screen applicants.

But some SMU students, like senior Claire McCarter, who just got her first post-grad job with OnSemiconductors, steered clear of social media sites, fearing its impact in the hiring process.

“I feel like part of it is I don’t care for social media, but also it’s much easier to sort of ensure that it’s not going to negatively affect me.” McCarter said. “I knew that I was not going to keep that up, and I didn’t enjoy doing that kind of stuff so my rationale was, ‘If they don’t see anything they cannot look on me poorly.’”

SMU senior, creative advertising major and graphic design minor Helena Hargraves, prioritized her LinkedIn to show employers her unique accomplishments and career highlights. While applying for jobs in advertising, Hargraves said some asked for her social media accounts and some did not, but they all focused mainly on her LinkedIn and portfolio.

Molly Nelson, a recruiter for insurance company Horace Mann, said LinkedIn is the only social media platform used to screen job applicants (Chloe Casdorph)

“All my other accounts are private, like Instagram and stuff, so I wasn’t super concerned,” Hargreaves said. “It was mostly just making sure my Pinterest because that’s important in the creative world, was appropriate and privating any boards that had nothing to do with design or advertising or art.”

While the Garland Police Department relies on social media in its job screening, Molly Nelson, a recruiter with insurance company Horace Mann, said the information it looks for in prospective employees can be found primarily in background checks, leaving social media users with more privacy.

“Honestly it’s really not that big of a deal, primarily because so many companies nowadays outsource their background checks,” Nelson said. “Someone’s private life is their private life, primarily for social media. What we’re actually looking at is your LinkedIn profile, rather than any sort of like Facebook, Instagram, anything along those lines.”

Nelson said the biggest tip she would give graduating seniors is to take a chance on a job that’s interesting because you might end up loving it.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Podolsky's social media content has helped bring recognition to all SMU sports teams, especially women's volleyball who has climbed in the rankings this season.
She's Got Game
Score!
Score!
SMU Archivist Joan Gosnell rifles through historic documents in Fondren Library.
What’s Behind the Doors of DeGolyer Library?
SMU police the campus at night, looking to keep the students, grounds and buildings safe.
Behind the Badge
New ADPi members pose for a photo.
New Kids on the Block
Capri Woss's DJ set up at a student art exhibit.
Back on Air
More in The DC
Atrion Sorrells, student filmmaker and entrepreneur who has worked on an Emmy-Award-winning film and has his own production company, A'Style Productions
Lights, Camera, Atrion
Sassy waits for her feeding bowl to be filled
Curious Cats on Campus
The DC - Spring Issue 2024
The DC Spring 2024 Issue
The observatory sits behind Dallas Hall on Daniel Street
What is that?
Glass encasing of outfits worn by punk bands and famous designers like Vivienne Westwood line the hall to the exhibit.
SMU goes punk
Ken Mattox and Melody Mattox hold hands in celebration of their 30th year anniversary at the place they were proposed to.
Love at SMU
About the Contributor
Grace Bair
Grace Bair, News Editor
As news editor, Grace overs issues and events that affect students on campus. She keeps students updated on the news that matters most. Whether it be breaking news or campus events, she keeps students updated with what they need to know. She also has a penchant for social media, having previously served as social media manager for The Daily Campus.