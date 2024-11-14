SMU men’s soccer falls to Wake Forest in ACC Championship quarterfinal match

After ending in a tie, No.15 SMU fell to No. 2 Wake Forest last Sunday, Nov. 10, during the ACC Championship Quarterfinals. SMU faulted on a penalty kick against Wake Forest during the second and last overtime ending the shootout 5-4 after both teams attempted six penalty kicks.

Both teams strove for control at the start of the match. Even after several goal attempts from the Mustangs and the Demon Deacons, the score remained 0-0 for the entirety of the first half.

At the beginning of the second half of the match, Wake Forest started off with more control of the ball but SMU’s defensive playing kept the Deacs from scoring despite their many offensive attempts towards the goal.

SMU’s No. 10 Bailey Sparks began the scoring at the 60th minute of playing, handing SMU their first lead in the match.

No. 17 for the Mustangs, Jaylinn Mitchell, doubled the lead in the 67th minute after driving through the right wing and played a one-two with SMU No. 1414 Enzo Panozzo before scoring a goal for SMU.

Mitchell’s goal was his third of the season and Panozzo’s first assist of the season for SMU.

Wake Forest then retaliated a little more than 10 minutes after Mitchell’s goal when Wake Forest No.18 Cooper Flax scored a goal from a free kick during the 78th minute of the match.

The Demon Deacons struck again with No. 14 Ryan Belal as he scored another goal for the Deacon’s in the 81st minute, tying the match with nine minutes to spare.

No one scored in the remaining time of the match, leaving the score as 2-2 which led into overtime with the golden goal rule put into action.

The first overtime had many goal-scoring possibilities from both teams, however the two overtimes were not enough to determine a winner of the match. The match then resorted to a penalty kick shootout.

Wake Forest was able to beat the Mustang’s 5-4 after six penalty kick attempts. SMU was taken out in the quarterfinal round of their first ACC Championship season.