The legacy of a Holocaust survivor that will never fade

Max Glauben carefully makes his way to a large gray chair, settling in as multiple cameras focus on him. He takes a deep breath and prepares himself for the stories he is about to share.

He is committed to ensuring that future generations will have access to the testimony of Holocaust survivors.

“Can you describe the death march?” an anxious Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum visitor asked Glauben.

“We marched at night and stopped at farms,” Glauben said. “We were placed in a barn with hay and this wasn’t so good for us because all the vermin got into our bodies. We did like to stop at the farm because usually we could pick up something to eat because they didn’t feed us.”

Glauben passed away in 2022, however, when he was alive he was asked over 1,000 questions about his experience by the USC Shoah Foundation for their Dimensions in Testimony project. Today, Glauben’s story lives on in a unique way: his image is preserved as a hologram at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum where he answers visitors’ questions.

As the number of living Holocaust survivors continues to dwindle, Dimensions in Testimony gives a voice to survivors, though they may not physically be with us. A total of 24 Holocaust survivors dedicated their time to having their own interactive hologram lecture.

Glauben, a regular visitor to the museum, devoted his time by giving profound insights into his war experiences.

“Max Glauben was a guiding light, inspiring us to redouble our efforts to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference,” said Mary Pat Higgins, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum president and CEO. “He was fond of saying that the museum was like a carwash for its visitors. His dream was for people to walk into the museum, still filled with all kinds of indifference, prejudice, and even hatred in their hearts, and leave having been washed clean.”

Glauben grew up in Warsaw, Poland with his mother, father, and younger brother. His home was in the area designated the Warsaw Ghetto. Early in the war, Glauben’s mother and brother were killed at a death camp while he and his father were chosen for slave labor. His father was killed shortly after as retribution for missing inmates.

Throughout the war, Glauben traveled to four other slave labor camps. He was then sent on a death march to Dachau for three weeks until he and other war prisoners were liberated by the U.S. Army. After the war, he immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Dallas, Texas.

Reflecting on his survival, Glauben explained his motivation for sharing his story.

“I thought that my knowledge could cure the hatred and bigotry and the killings in this world if somebody can listen to my story, my testimony, and be educated even after I’m gone,” Glauben said.

Despite enduring acts of pure evil, he encouraged everyone he met to stay hopeful.

“We see visitors who met Max as a student and were impacted by him, and I believe what resonates with our visitors today about his story is the same as what we highlight within our walls – stories of those who found the strength to endure the unimaginable and accomplish the extraordinary,” said Higgins. “He taught us that there is hope in hopelessness and that one person can make a difference.”

Many SMU students who have visited the museum are moved by Glauben’s words.

“I left feeling very emotional,” said Sadie Lemkau, an SMU junior. “The hologram is not only a revolutionary idea but also so realistic that I almost wanted to cry when listening to Max.”

Additionally, with antisemitic incidents increasing, it is crucial to spotlight institutions that are actively working to combat hate through education. Glauben has helped create a significant tool in the fight against antisemitism.

As Glauben’s voice grows hoarse from the weight of the questions, his words leave a lasting impression on every viewer.

“I have never lost my faith,” said Glauben’s hologram, trying to instill the same positivity and hope in those watching.