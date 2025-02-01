Women’s basketball falls to Miami following a loss against Duke at home

SMU women’s basketball fell short 70-63 against the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday following a 81-46 loss against No. 14 Duke on Thursday, Jan. 23.In SMU’s matchup against Miami, Jessica Peterson led the Mustangs with a 20-rebound, 10-point performance, marking her second 20-rebound game of the year. TK Pitts also had a strong outing, scoring a season-high 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, along with three assists and three steals. Nya Robertson added 10 points, marking her 20th double-digit scoring game of the season while Kaysia Woods contributed 9 points. Donavia Hall scored a career-high 8 points. SMU’s defense kept the game close, recording 15 assists on 24 made baskets and 17 offensive rebounds.

Miami’s Haley Cavinder led the charge for the Hurricanes with 32 points, including six three-pointers. The Hurricanes hit 11 three-pointers in total while the Mustangs struggled shooting only 33% from the floor.

In the game against Duke in Moody Coliseum, a home court advantage just wasn’t enough for the Mustangs. Despite starting strong, shooting 67% in the first quarter, the Blue Devils pulled out a strong second quarter, leaving the Mustangs trailing behind. The second quarter offensive struggle for the Mustangs allowed Duke to extend their lead by 42 points.

Following the loss against Duke, Coach Wilson said mental fatigue impacted her players.

“In the second quarter, we missed 6 layups,” Wilson said. “That defeats you and then you have to play defense. I think they are mentally fatigued because they didn’t execute some of the game plans that I gave them.”