Black Law Student Association expands career opportunities at annual luncheon

The Black Law Student Association (BLSA) held their annual Black History Month Luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Dedman School of Law.

When guests entered the foyer of Karcher Auditorium, Vice President Kennedy Wilson and Co-President Jania McGahee excitedly greeted attendees. BLSA executive members joyfully conversed amongst each other while connecting with familiar alumni.

“This event is one of our most special, not only because it’s Black History Month,” Wilson said. “We also get to celebrate our history while also getting to spend time with each other and catch up.”

BLSA’s mission is to develop Black students’ academic and postgraduate careers, through professional programs and an expansive alumni network. Each year, 45 to 50 students are selected to be members of BLSA, receiving business etiquette training, resume building tactics and access to a network of individuals well-connected in the law community.

“Today, we have SMU alumni Honor Judge Tanya Parker as a keynote speaker,” McGahee said. “It’s always a goal of mine to have alumni attending our events, making this event all the more special.”

As the beautifully- set tables began to fill, over 30 attendees chatted while laughter filled the

room. This annual luncheon welcomes all members of BLSA, and is also open to the SMU community to learn more about BLSA’s initiatives and honor their work.

“We welcome members from other law organizations on campus, such as the Hispanic Student Law Association,” Wilson said. “But most of all, we are creating a law-oriented network for all students to be part of.”

Honor Judge Parker delivered her keynote address to the guests while they enjoyed a catered lunch and bonded with fellow attendees. Wilson was particularly inspired by her speech as it motivated her to persevere through recent legislative changes regarding DEI.

“Judge Parker highlighted that we should know our presence in legal spaces was never a given but a hard-won fight,” Wilson said. “Even as barriers rise, we as Black law students at SMU remain steadfast, proving that our voices, our advocacy, and our impact cannot be erased.”

Every year, BLSA submits an application to the Southwest Black Law Students Association (SWBLSA), which holds an annual conference to commemorate Black law student associations in the Southwest region of the United States.

This year, SWBLSA’s conference was held in Dallas, making it all the more important for the members of SMU’s Black Law Student Association. After receiving SWBLSA’s chapter of the year award, members were thrilled to celebrate their accomplishments.

“Attending the conference in Dallas, while they announced that we had won chapter of the year, was empowering and special for each of our members,” McGahee said. “This award honors everything that we’ve done, but also focuses on the future and definitely sets an example for the people who come after us to see the standards we hold ourselves to.”