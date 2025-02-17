The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Fighting injustice while fighting a war

The Six Triple Eight Battalion faced race and gender inequality during World War II which is now shown in a Netflix film starring Kerry Washington.
Anthony Rosado, General Assignment Reporter
February 15, 2025
Anthony Rosado
D’Juan Wilcher, Deputy Director of Veteran and Military Families at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, speaks with retired Army Col. Edna Cummins, Nicole Avant, and Milauna Jackson at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

Though soldiers fought against Nazi injustice during World War II, the film “The Six Triple Eight” portrays another kind of battle: the one Black women had to endure during the war as they strove to prove their worth.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center hosted “Six Triple Eight: Quiet Heroism in WWII” on Feb. 11, featuring retired Army Col. Edna Cummins, a prominent advocate for raising awareness about the Six Triple Eight, an all-Black and all-female battalion. Nicole Avant, a former ambassador to the Bahamas and the film’s producer, and Milauna Jackson, who portrays Capt. Campbell in the Netflix film, also joined the conversation.

“While I was on active duty, I never heard anything about Black women serving in World War Two,” Cummins said. “This is no longer history; it is my heritage, so I just felt compelled to do something.

”In the face of race and gender inequality, the women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion solved a major problem in the war. The dysfunctional postal system in the army impacted both soldiers and their families. Oftentimes, families would not hear back from soldiers for weeks or even months. In the span of three months, the Six Triple Eight cleared a backlog of 17 million pieces of soldier mail.

They finally received the recognition they deserved 80 years after their service.

“I think we had no problems with this film because all of us, including all the actors, have this one intention,” Avant said. “We were going to honor and respect the women of the Six Triple Eight.

”The Women’s Army Corps 6888th soldiers were eager to serve their nation for personal reasons, but one thing brought them together: the battle against racist and misogynistic military leadership.

“It portrays racism and sexism, which are two very difficult things to put on screen,” D’Juan Wilcher, deputy director of veterans and families at the Bush Institute, said. “Particularly in the vein of entertainment.”

Maj. Charity Adams, played by Kerry Washington, faced many challenges trying to reach the status she held as a ranking official and battalion commander. She believed that respect could land them the mission they had been hoping for. Unfortunately, the mission was instead assigned to the all-white women’s battalion.

The actors realized the importance of sharing this story with audiences. It’s what brought them closer together while on set.

“I may have been a little uncertain because I’m working alongside Kerry Washington who has been in this business since before I started,” Jackson said. “I have been watching her career, and I had to put all of that aside and know that we were in this together.”

The Six Triple Eight brought the nation together. The film gained an extensive fanbase and landed in the top 10 in 85 countries.

“This story has brought people together because it tapped the underdog in every single person,” Avant said. “The feeling of being an underdog, the feeling of ever being dismissed, what it touches is the human spirit.”

