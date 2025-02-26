SMU’s 14th annual Black Excellence Ball shines with achievements and legacy

SMU students, alumni, faculty and staff celebrated Black scholarship, leadership and legacy at the 14th annual Black Excellence Ball hosted by the Association of Black Students (ABS) on Feb. 22 in the Hughes-Trigg Student Center Ballroom. ABS’ signature event honors SMU’s Black community and high-achieving students, faculty and staff that positively impact the SMU community through the Black Alumni Scholarship and other awards presented throughout the night.

This year’s keynote speaker, David Huntley, is a member of the board of trustees and former senior executive vice president and chief compliance officer of AT&T. He served as SMU’s first Black student body president from 1978 to 1979 and graduated in 1980.

“You can’t change the world if you aren’t the best that you can be,” Huntley said. “You have all kinds of hidden gems inside of you, you just have to find them.”

Huntley reflected on advice his father shared that has stayed with him throughout his life. “He said to me one day, ‘I can’t tell you what to be. I can’t tell you to be a lawyer, a doctor, I can’t tell you about any of those things because I don’t know what it takes to do that,’” Huntley said. “‘What I can tell you is to be the best.’”

Huntley passed on the same words of wisdom to students to find their gems to become world changers.

“I realized I couldn’t be the best until I figured out what my best was,” Huntley said. “Now is the time for you to hold the mirror up to your face and find those gems on your journey to becoming your best self.”

Performances throughout the night, by saxophonist Carlissa Washington and a solo by Melinia Jackson, added an elevated ambiance while attendees mingled and ate.

Six students, faculty and staff were presented with awards celebrating their leadership and hard work in creating change on campus.

Xavier Mathis, a freshman journalism major who received the Anga Sanders Community Impact Award, was the youngest recipient of the evening. He is excited about his continued impact on campus over the next three years.

“I didn’t know I was going to be the only freshman receiving this award, so being able to accomplish so much this early, it’s been a blessing,” Mathis said. “I hope to truly bring people to Christ, that’s one of my main goals, it’s not just about the degree for me but it’s about witnessing to people.”

Anga Sanders, the namesake for the award, was a student at SMU in the late 1960s and participated in peaceful protests with the Black League of Afro-American College Students (BLAACS). These protests started the Civil Rights Movement at SMU with the goal of having Black students feel more engaged on campus. BLAACS still exists today but is now known as ABS.

Sanders is also the founder and executive director of FEED Oak Cliff, a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating food deserts in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.

“I heard about her and that she was one of the first 10 that attended SMU as a Black scholar, and started Black excellence at SMU,” Mathis said. “It’s an amazing opportunity just to be here at a PWI as a Black student.”

Coordinator for student activities, ShyAnte’e Williams, received the Dr. Pamela D. Anthony Award which honors Anthony’s service as Vice President of Student Affairs for almost a year until her sudden passing after battling cancer.

“I try to be intentional about my interactions with students and I care so much that each student that comes to SMU is having an amazing experience,” Williams said. “To know that those efforts are actually paying off means a lot.”

Williams believes spaces of belonging are important for retention and student success.

“Being able to come to spaces like this where students can be themselves, they can see familiar faces and they know they won’t be criticized for it, I think that is one of the things that retain students here at SMU and makes their experience so great,” Williams said. More than two dozen undergraduate and graduate students were awarded the Black Alumni Scholarship, presented by Sarah Davenport, president of the Black Alumni Board and Joshua Hughes, chair of the Mustangs Give Back Committee within the board.

President R. Gerald Turner made an appearance while scholarships were awarded.

“I simply wanted to come by and congratulate you and tell you thank you for all that you do for SMU,” Turner said. “We’ve spent a long time saying this university is for everybody and you absolutely are working to make sure that’s the case.”

Sophomore Christopher Ageh received a Black Alumni Scholarship and is thankful for the alumni’s investment into the community.

“It’s really great coming to an event like this and finally seeing all people that look like you in the same space,” Ageh said. “Actually seeing an alumni board, a support system and people that can actually help you through your collegiate and professional journey.”

Following the ball, attendees filled the lobby to take pictures, show off their gowns and suits and enjoy fellowship with each other. Back in the ballroom, the DJ played songs to wrap up as some ran inside to join the fun and line dance.

Freshman Emelie Sarpong says events like the Black Excellence Ball allow students of color to feel seen at SMU.

“I think it’s important to have these kinds of events because it just helps us remember that we’re not alone here at SMU,” Sarpong said. “Even though we may not see each other all the time, we’re all working together for the greater good of SMU and we’re paving the way for future Black students and current Black students.”

Gallery • 3 Photos Tate Gasch Students at the 15th annual Black Excellence Ball celebrate while posing for a selfie in Hughes-Trigg Student Center's Gallery 1911.

2025 Black Excellence Ball Award Recipients



Kelvin Beachum Outstanding Athlete Award

Bryce McMorris, Class of 2025, SMU Football

The Kelvin Beachum Outstanding Athlete Award honors a Black student-athlete who exemplifies excellence both on and off the field.

Anga Sanders Community Impact Award

Xavier Mathis, Class of 2028

The Anga Sanders Community Impact Award honors an individual in the SMU community who has consistently demonstrated their dedication and care for others through activism on campus or service in the local community.

David Huntley Leadership Award

Kyra Oladeji, Class of 2025

The David Huntley Leadership Award honors a member of the SMU community who has consistently demonstrated the ability to go above and beyond through their leadership on campus.

Dr. Jennifer “JJ” Jones Unsung Hero Award

Ashley Jones, Class of 2026

The Dr. Jennifer “JJ” Jones Unsung Hero Award honors an individual who has selflessly served and contributed to the SMU community, exemplifies a high standard of integrity and possesses the determination to carry the community forward in a meaningful way.

Dr. Pamela D. Anthony Award

ShyAnte’e Williams, Coordinator for Student Center and Activities

The Dr. Pamela D. Anthony Award honors a faculty or staff member who exemplifies the spirit of diversity excellence embodied by the late SMU Vice President of Student Affairs.

Outstanding Black Faculty/Staff Award

Dr. Barbara Hill Moore, Senior Associate Dean for Faculty and Professor of Voice

This award honors an outstanding Black faculty or staff member.

Black Alumni Scholarship Recipients

Christopher Ageh

Aijah Bailey-Ray

Kaila Belt

Maya Carr

Christopher DeGrate

Jordan Diggs

Madelyn Fields

Cambyll Francois

Atrion Gilbreath Sorrells

Rod Goodlow

Langston Hampton

Kennedy Honors

Catherine Hornbuckle

Megan Ruth Manning

Christy Marunza

Angel Mugambi

Kaira Nobles

Olufemi Omotayo

Kernell Slack

Aaliyah Staples

Sarah Tadesse

Mariam Traore

Grace Umba

Donielle Woodard

Melody Yoseph