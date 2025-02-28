Sanderia Faye shares her writing process for novel “Mourner’s Bench”

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the office of Social Change and Intercultural Engagement (SCIE) hosted a Black History Month Lunch and Learn with Dr. Sanderia Faye.

Faye is professor at SMU who teaches creative writing and literature courses. The Lunch and Learn focused on Faye’s novel, “Mourner’s Bench,” which takes place in the rural south during the Civil Rights Movement. The novel touches on themes of race, activism, and family. Faye was interviewed by SMU Board of Trustees member Richie Butler.

Assistant Director for SCIE, Brandon Kitchin, organized the event to highlight Black History Month.

“We want to bring attention to all the different groups, populations and observations we have, particularly with cultural heritage months,” Kitchin said.

Butler and Faye originally met on an airplane 20 years ago where Faye shared her dream of becoming a writer. Since then, Faye has collected multiple awards and published many pieces of writing. Now, Faye is the Executive Director of the SMU/Dallas Literary Festival and Co-Director of PEN America’s Dallas Chapter.

Faye grew up in Arkansas and learned to read from her aunt when she was six. Her grandmother would make her read the Bible to her every Saturday;however, her grandmother would also tell stories to Faye, inspiring her to become a writer.

“She would mix the Bible, what was true at that time, and myths, like Black people could fly,” Faye said. “She would mix that together and tell us stories so I think that’s where I got my storytelling from.”

Faye took a long time to write her novel “Mourner’s Bench,” partially because her town’s city hall had burned down. She had combed through archives to find stories she could adapt for her book.

“Even though it’s fiction you’ll find our stories” Faye said.

Faye also had her own barriers up when it came to race. Often, she felt like she wasn’t good enough.

“I had to give myself permission to be a writer,” Faye said.

Heather Colman is in one of Faye’s creative writing classes and attended the event to hear more about her writing process. However, Colman left with more than just advice on how to write.

“The most impactful [thing] was her statement that change happens incrementally, that doesn’t make the change any less significant,” Colman wrote in an email to The Daily Campus. .

Faye’s book and own personal stories inspire many to create change and literature. Faye herself mentioned how reading impacted her life.

“Reading saved my life,” Faye said.

Kitchin shared this sentiment and noted how Faye inspired him to continue the ideas of Black History Month beyond its designated 28 days.

“As my dear friend, Dr. Faye has said, Black History Month isn’t a month but Black history is all day, every day of the calendar year,” Kitchin said.