The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

A democratic Ukraine poses a threat to Putin’s rule says Marina Henke

Victoria Baeza Garcia, Contributor
March 15, 2025
Victoria Baeza Garcia
Marina Henke, professor of international relations, and Stefano Recchia, the John G. Tower distinguished chair, discuss Europe and the war in Ukraine at the Annette Strauss Event at SMU in Dallas on March 6, 2025.

A successful democratic Ukraine threatens Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power, as concerns over the war in Ukraine intensify, Marina Henke explained at the Annette Strauss Event. SMU’s Tower Center hosted the event last Thursday, March 6.

Following a courtesy dinner hosted by the Tower Center, Henke, a professor of international relations at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany and director of the Centre for International Security, shared her perspective on the war in Ukraine. Attendees included SMU faculty, students and other guests such as Olena Jacobs, owner of the Ukie Style Embroidery Art Shop.

Henke outlined how Europe was divided and unprepared when Russia invaded Ukraine. As the conflict escalated, America’s intervention became important in stabilizing the situation. Europe, particularly Germany, lacked the military capability to counter Russia independently. This failure, Henke said, allowed Putin to frame NATO—the North Atlantic Treaty Organization—as a threat to Russia’s security.

“Any successful democratic state undermines Putin’s narrative that democracy leads to chaos and instability. Any country that prospers as a democracy could inspire Russian citizens to demand similar reforms, posing a threat to his rule,” Henke said.

Russia is not gaining strength in the conflict, but Putin continues to view Ukraine as an inherent part of its territory.

“Ukraine as a separate country, as a people with their own history, beliefs, culture and language. He thinks all of this is fabricated, it is artificial. Ukraine belongs to Russia,” Henke said.

Henke offered a European perspective on the war in Ukraine.

“She included how Germany has been such a big component within the EU and truly how valuable it is, especially now with the threat of the U.S. siding with Russia,” Ryland Davis, an SMU political science major and Student Senate member, said.

According to Henke, Ukraine’s future will depend heavily on external support and its ability to counter Russia’s territorial ambitions.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Gail Turner talks about what makes SMU special with Katie Bergelin at the Moms and Dads Club's annual Mother's Tea on March 8.
30 Fabulous Years: Gail Turner reflects on her experience as SMU’s leading lady
Board members of the Mustang Market hold up a sign about their event on Dallas Hall Lawn.
Mustang Market promotes student and local Dallas businesses at their Spring Market
A man creates a wave of color as he throws red powder towards a group of students. The powder is called gulal, and is used to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, according to CNN.
PHOTOS: South Asian Student Association celebrates Holi
SMU students and faculty gathered to listen to Dallas Interim Police Chief Micheal Igo
Dallas Interim Police Chief clarifies immigration policies during a conversation at SMU
American products no longer have a spot on shelves in Canadian stores following the March 4 tariff imposed on both Canada and Mexico.
Trump's tariff plan already impacting American industries
21-year old Evin Bishop was arrested on two counts of sexual assault on Feb. 25.
SMU student arrested for alleged sexual assault in Uptown Dallas