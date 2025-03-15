A democratic Ukraine poses a threat to Putin’s rule says Marina Henke

A successful democratic Ukraine threatens Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power, as concerns over the war in Ukraine intensify, Marina Henke explained at the Annette Strauss Event. SMU’s Tower Center hosted the event last Thursday, March 6.

Following a courtesy dinner hosted by the Tower Center, Henke, a professor of international relations at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany and director of the Centre for International Security, shared her perspective on the war in Ukraine. Attendees included SMU faculty, students and other guests such as Olena Jacobs, owner of the Ukie Style Embroidery Art Shop.

Henke outlined how Europe was divided and unprepared when Russia invaded Ukraine. As the conflict escalated, America’s intervention became important in stabilizing the situation. Europe, particularly Germany, lacked the military capability to counter Russia independently. This failure, Henke said, allowed Putin to frame NATO—the North Atlantic Treaty Organization—as a threat to Russia’s security.

“Any successful democratic state undermines Putin’s narrative that democracy leads to chaos and instability. Any country that prospers as a democracy could inspire Russian citizens to demand similar reforms, posing a threat to his rule,” Henke said.

Russia is not gaining strength in the conflict, but Putin continues to view Ukraine as an inherent part of its territory.

“Ukraine as a separate country, as a people with their own history, beliefs, culture and language. He thinks all of this is fabricated, it is artificial. Ukraine belongs to Russia,” Henke said.

Henke offered a European perspective on the war in Ukraine.

“She included how Germany has been such a big component within the EU and truly how valuable it is, especially now with the threat of the U.S. siding with Russia,” Ryland Davis, an SMU political science major and Student Senate member, said.

According to Henke, Ukraine’s future will depend heavily on external support and its ability to counter Russia’s territorial ambitions.