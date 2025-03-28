The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

Texas legislation battles to legalize sports betting

Gigi La Fond, General Assignment Reporter
March 28, 2025
GiGi La Fond
Freshman Santiago Sánchez goes onto the sports betting website “FanDuel.”

Ainsley Mathieu is sitting on a couch in her friend’s dorm intently watching a football game. Even though she doesn’t know anything about the players, she is extremely invested in each pass, fumble and touchdown. She glances between her phone and the TV screen watching to see if her bet will hit.

Mathieu is one of the many SMU students who sports gamble. Although it’s illegal in Texas, people across the state use countless different apps to sports bet on anything from the winner of a coin flip to how many passes a player has. Now, Senate Joint Resolution 16 will try to change that. SJR 16 would amend the Texas constitution legalizing sports betting, gambling and casinos. This legalization would provide economic benefits for Texas but many people are hesitant about the effects of gambling.

In 2018, the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal court law and in doing so left sports gambling laws up to the states. Overturning The Professional and Amatuer Sports Protection Act opened the doors for betting on mobile devices and online. Since then, more than 30 states have legalized it. With the continued development of technology, sports betting apps have become extremely popular.

Mathieu uses an app with a free deal that offers her a dollar every day. This has resulted in her only betting one or two dollars per game. Despite this she still feels it enhances her experience.

“The first time I bet, it got me so into the game,” said Mathieu. “It made it ten times more fun.”

Sophomore Layne Dowdy grew up playing and watching sports. When it comes to sports betting, he enjoys rooting for specific players.

“Being like ‘Oh, I only need him to get three more yards,’” said Dowdy. “It’s a fun way to get more tuned into the game.”
Although the entertainment aspect provides a large benefit of legalizing sports gambling, the economic benefits are another added plus. The American Gaming Association estimates that sports betting brings in $22.4 billion in gross domestic product, along with the possibility of generating $8 billion in taxes.

Despite the economic and social positives of sports betting, there are also hesitations. For a long time, Texas has stood as an anti-gambling state. Part of this is due to the addiction problems that come with legalized gambling.

Jerry Bauerkemper was the Executive Director of the Nebraska Council on Compulsive Gambling and now sits on the board of the Texas Coalition for Problem Gambling. He urges people to be aware of how big of a problem gambling addiction is in the U.S.

“5% to 7% of the population will have a gambling problem over the course of their lifetime,” said Bauerkemper.
Bauerkemper also discussed how the culture around sports betting has changed. Although in the past people have always gambled on sports through bookies, it is now more accessible to a younger audience due to sports betting apps.
“Before when you were 21, you could bar crawl, now you sports gamble,” Bauerkemper said. “It’s an accepted right of passage.”

Bauerkemper stated that if the legalization of sports betting got through, then he would push for part of the income made from sports gambling to go back into fighting addiction.

“Texas Coalition on Problem Gambling would advocate that 2% or 3% of the tax revenue go towards prevention, treatment and research for those people who have gambling issues,” Bauerkemper said.

SJR 16 was read for the first time on Feb. 2 2025 and has since been referred to the Senate State Affairs Committee to be reviewed. As the senate joint resolution is pending in the committee Texas stands at a crossroads. Students like Mathieu and Dowdy continue to enjoy the pastime while others argue over the morality of gambling. Whether or not SJR 16 passes, the conversation around sports gambling is far from over. Texans will have to decide if the economic and entertainment benefits are worth the risk of addiction.

Bauerkemper urges people struggling with a gambling addiction to call 800-GAMBLER.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
MSBA volunteers Bree Slay and Chandler Kaudy unload food from their car to donate to The Shop
SMU’s MSBA students help supply The Shop, impact food insecurity on campus
Damon Evans, SMU’s new athletic director poses for a picture following a press conference to welcome him to the Hilltop.
SMU welcomes new athletic director, Damon Evans, to the Hilltop
Damon Evans, the current athletic director for the University of Maryland, will become SMU's athletic director starting on April 7. This comes after current SMU athletic director Rick Hart announced his resignation on Feb. 7.
Damon Evans, University of Maryland athletic director, to replace Rick Hart
The Cox School of Business receives Todd Milbourn of Washington University as their next dean.
Todd Milbourn, finance professor at Washington University, named as new dean of Cox School of Business
Marina Henke, professor of international relations, and Stefano Recchia, the John G. Tower distinguished chair, discuss Europe and the war in Ukraine at the Annette Strauss Event at SMU in Dallas on March 6, 2025.
A democratic Ukraine poses a threat to Putin’s rule says Marina Henke
Gail Turner talks about what makes SMU special with Katie Bergelin at the Moms and Dads Club's annual Mother's Tea on March 8.
30 Fabulous Years: Gail Turner reflects on her experience as SMU’s leading lady
About the Contributor
Gigi La Fond
Gigi La Fond, General Assignment Reporter
Gigi La Fond is a General Assignment Reporter for The Daily Campus. She’a a sophomore doubling majoring in Journalism and Political Science and minoring in English. Outside of The Daily Campus, Gigi is a part of Student Foundation and Tri Delta.