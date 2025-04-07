SMU provost Elizabeth Loboa to conclude tenure at end of fiscal year

Elizabeth Loboa, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, announced her departure from SMU on Monday, April 7.

Loboa began her tenure at SMU in 2020. A provost’s primary focus is the academic mission of the institution, including overseeing curriculum development, faculty recruitment and retention and academic policies. The role is central to shaping the educational experience and maintaining the institution’s reputation. As the university’s chief academic officer, the provost also ensures alignment between strategic goals and academic priorities, often serving as a bridge between faculty, administration and external partners.

In her five years on the Hilltop, Loboa made many strides to enhance SMU’s campus and community life. Achieving Carnegie Research 1 (R1) status had been one of Loboa’s key goals since she arrived at SMU, which she approached with clear vision and direction.

“I quickly realized that R1 was not only achievable but of critical importance to our University,” Loboa said in a statement.

To achieve R1 status, a university must spend at least $50 million annually on research and development and award at least 70 research doctorates. In February 2025, SMU obtained its R1 status, a milestone that places the university among the top research colleges in the country. Loboa’s efforts to increase funding opportunities, attract high-class faculty and enhance research collaborations have now made SMU one out of 187 R1 schools.

From undergraduate admissions and financial aid to faculty development and research enterprise growth, Loboa’s championed key investments across SMU. Her collaborative work with the deans of SMU’s eight degree-granting schools was integral to improving student outcomes.

Rachel Davis Mersey, former executive vice president and provost at The University of Texas at Austin, will succeed Loboa.

Mersey will join SMU on June 1, along with former UT-Austin President, Jay Hartzell.

“I share Dr. Hartzell’s energy and dedication to advancing SMU’s success and look forward to working alongside students, staff and faculty to build on this incredible momentum and further strengthen SMU’s role as a leader in higher education,” Mersey said in a statement.