Will Leathers and Jazmin Darjean to lead SMU students

112th Student Senate election results announced
Melanie Jackson, Managing Editor
April 11, 2025
Photos submitted by Will Leathers and Jazmin Darjean
Student body president-elect Will Leathers and student body vice president-elect Jazmin Darjean will lead the 112th Student Senate.

Election results for the 112th SMU Student Senate were announced on Friday, April 11. Voting started on April 10 at 8 a.m. and concluded on April 11 at noon.

There are still some vacancies. The two senate seats held for Simmons and the senate position representing Queer students are vacant. The senate seats for Meadows and Cox also each have one vacancy. Membership chair Hayden Horn said in an email that plans to fill these vacancies will be made after student body president-elect Will Leathers is sworn in.

The first chamber meeting for the 112th Student Senate is on Tuesday, April 22 in the Hughes-Trigg Senate Chamber at 3:30 p.m.

Student Officers
Student Body President
Will Leathers

Student Body Vice President
Jazmin Darjean

Student Body Secretary
Ian Stripe

Student Body Treasurer
Byoung Lee

Student Senators
African American Senator
Femi Omotayo

Asian Pacific Islander Senator
Jason Ky

Athlete Senator
Nicolas Sobenes

First Generation Senator
Jose Suarez

International Senator
Leticia Pereira Laranjeira

Military & Veteran Senator
Justin Chang

Pre-Major Senator
Caroline Waters
Walker McLelland
Kellen Phair
Max Keating
Lauren Rader
Christina Mathew
Vincent Reyes
Nicholas Cusson

Meadows Senator
Mila Oliva
Virginia Dean
Crystal Smith

Lyle Senator
Markus Mortenson
Sandra Futwi
Shreenaya Prabu
Kamruzzaman Joty

Cox Senator
Owen Bartosh
Omar Jaber
Thando Moya
Andrew Fiser
Ryland Davis
Reese Harwood
Heidi Marsh
Will Warner

Dedman Senator
Shreeya Prabu
Ebere Emefiele
Jenna Young
Tessa Peterson
Natalie Neugent
Arianna Villarreal
Lola Lindroos

Melanie Jackson
Melanie Jackson, Managing Editor
As the managing editor for The Daily Campus, Melanie helps manage the editorial and daily responsibilities for The Daily Campus and The DC online and print edition content, production, planning and coordination. She’s a junior majoring in Journalism and minoring in Business and Human Rights. Last summer, she was a Scripps News Longform Intern in Washington, D.C..