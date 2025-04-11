Will Leathers and Jazmin Darjean to lead SMU students

Election results for the 112th SMU Student Senate were announced on Friday, April 11. Voting started on April 10 at 8 a.m. and concluded on April 11 at noon.

There are still some vacancies. The two senate seats held for Simmons and the senate position representing Queer students are vacant. The senate seats for Meadows and Cox also each have one vacancy. Membership chair Hayden Horn said in an email that plans to fill these vacancies will be made after student body president-elect Will Leathers is sworn in.

The first chamber meeting for the 112th Student Senate is on Tuesday, April 22 in the Hughes-Trigg Senate Chamber at 3:30 p.m.

Student Officers

Student Body President

Will Leathers

Student Body Vice President

Jazmin Darjean

Student Body Secretary

Ian Stripe

Student Body Treasurer

Byoung Lee



Student Senators

African American Senator

Femi Omotayo



Asian Pacific Islander Senator

Jason Ky

Athlete Senator

Nicolas Sobenes

First Generation Senator

Jose Suarez

International Senator

Leticia Pereira Laranjeira

Military & Veteran Senator

Justin Chang

Pre-Major Senator

Caroline Waters

Walker McLelland

Kellen Phair

Max Keating

Lauren Rader

Christina Mathew

Vincent Reyes

Nicholas Cusson

Meadows Senator

Mila Oliva

Virginia Dean

Crystal Smith

Lyle Senator

Markus Mortenson

Sandra Futwi

Shreenaya Prabu

Kamruzzaman Joty

Cox Senator

Owen Bartosh

Omar Jaber

Thando Moya

Andrew Fiser

Ryland Davis

Reese Harwood

Heidi Marsh

Will Warner