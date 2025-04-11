Will Leathers and Jazmin Darjean to lead SMU students

Election results for the 112th SMU Student Senate were announced on Friday, April 11. Voting started on April 10 at 8 a.m. and concluded on April 11 at noon.
There are still some vacancies. The two senate seats held for Simmons and the senate position representing Queer students are vacant. The senate seats for Meadows and Cox also each have one vacancy. Membership chair Hayden Horn said in an email that plans to fill these vacancies will be made after student body president-elect Will Leathers is sworn in.
The first chamber meeting for the 112th Student Senate is on Tuesday, April 22 in the Hughes-Trigg Senate Chamber at 3:30 p.m.
Student Officers
Student Body President
Will Leathers
Student Body Vice President
Jazmin Darjean
Student Body Secretary
Ian Stripe
Student Body Treasurer
Byoung Lee
Student Senators
African American Senator
Femi Omotayo
Asian Pacific Islander Senator
Jason Ky
Athlete Senator
Nicolas Sobenes
First Generation Senator
Jose Suarez
International Senator
Leticia Pereira Laranjeira
Military & Veteran Senator
Justin Chang
Pre-Major Senator
Caroline Waters
Walker McLelland
Kellen Phair
Max Keating
Lauren Rader
Christina Mathew
Vincent Reyes
Nicholas Cusson
Meadows Senator
Mila Oliva
Virginia Dean
Crystal Smith
Lyle Senator
Markus Mortenson
Sandra Futwi
Shreenaya Prabu
Kamruzzaman Joty
Cox Senator
Owen Bartosh
Omar Jaber
Thando Moya
Andrew Fiser
Ryland Davis
Reese Harwood
Heidi Marsh
Will Warner
Dedman Senator
Shreeya Prabu
Ebere Emefiele
Jenna Young
Tessa Peterson
Natalie Neugent
Arianna Villarreal
Lola Lindroos