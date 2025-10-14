A carnival of creativity

SMU students, faculty and staff gathered at the Meadows Museum on Oct. 9 for a unique art experience. “ArtsLAB: Mind, Body, and Heart Connection” aimed to showcase the beauty of art beyond the canvas, encouraging participants to explore a wide variety of creative, immersive spaces around the museum.

The idea for the event was born outside of La Madeleine on Mockingbird Lane, when Maria Melgarejo met Carol Dickson-Carr, a professor at SMU. What began as a casual conversation quickly turned into an exchange of ideas about creativity, mindfulness and community. Their conversation was sparked by a shared concern about the toll life was having on mental health.

“She had a dream where everyone had a chance to play—purposeful play,” Melgarejo said. “For me, it was about improving well-being and calming the mind. It was a perfect match.”

“Mind, Body, and Heart Connection” strives to help people ground themselves through art by connecting with the present moment and cultivating intention, joy and a new perspective. The experience urged attendees to give themselves permission to feel, express and rediscover joy in simple moments. Participants engaged in a range of activities to express their creative side, reflect on personal development,and improve their sense of community.

Faculty from the Meadows School of the Arts and the Bob Smith Health Center also contributed their expertise, assisting in shaping seminars that integrated artistic expression with mental health practices. They emphasized the need to incorporate creative wellness events into campus life as part of ongoing mental health efforts.

Participants were able to try a variety of creative and restorative practices designed to inspire presence and joy. Options included an improvisation workshop, creating yarn paintings or receiving a custom poem written specifically for the individual or a loved one.

A sound bath session was also provided for those seeking peace, centering themselves, and reconnecting with the present moment. The attendees responded warmly to the hands-on activities.

Michael Lesher, a SMU Triage Counselor, enjoyed attending the event because it combined two of his favorite subjects, art and mental health.

“I gained a better understanding of the mind, body and heart connection and had an opportunity to explore this through expressive activities,” Lesher said. “Expression through the arts is so powerful and helps us regulate our mind, body and soul. I would love to attend another event like this in the future.”

Li Duong, an SMU student, commented that the event provided an excellent opportunity for her to attempt record painting. She had been interested in it for a long time but had never had the opportunity to pursue it.

“One of my biggest takeaways was that art can be done on anything,” Duong said.

The event also featured a panel discussion with faculty and other participants, who explored the convergence of art, mindfulness and emotional well-being. Panelist Bonnie Pitman, director of art and innovation for the brain at the Center for BrainHealth, incorporated this notion in her words. She highlighted the importance of immersive experiences in reducing stress.

“Take three breaths. When you open your eyes, look for something that makes you happy, something that brings you joy. Focus on looking for joy,” Pitman said.

The “Mind, Body and Heart Connection” team aspires to make this carnival of experiences an annual tradition.

“Everyone is creative; they just need to take their shoes off,” Pitman said.