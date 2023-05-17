Campus Life Hilltop Happenings News Student Life

SMU graduates 2023 class

Ceara Johnson

SMU’s 108th commencement exercises for the class of 2023 were held Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. Individual schools held their respective graduation ceremonies during the weekend, while the all-university commencement ceremony began at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Baccalaureate and Rotunda Recessional ceremonies were held Friday in McFarlin Auditorium at 5 p.m. The all-university commencement was held in Moody Coliseum this year. This location was selected in lieu of Ford Stadium, which was used for commencement the previous three years as a more appropriate venue for social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions.

A crowd of graduates and their supporters gaze upon commencement speakers in McFarlin Auditorium. Image courtesy SMU.
President R. Gerald Turner conferred degrees to recent graduates.

The keynote speaker of Saturday’s commencement was Dr. Brian S. Tyler, CEO of McKesson Corporation. Tyler delivered the address to the 2023 graduates, offering advice on staying true to oneself and standing strong in the face of unexpected tribulations.

“Never be swayed or tempted to compromise your values,” said Tyler.

Class of 2023 graduate Jillian Taylor smiles for a selfie on Dallas Hall Lawn. Image courtesy SMU.
Former SMU Student Body President Sydney Castle also delivered a brief address to the graduates.

“As graduates of the class of 2023, we are faced with a similar dilemma to that of the prisoner from [Plato’s] allegory. We must be willing to challenge ourselves and question our beliefs,” said Castle.

Apart from the traditional commencement ceremonies, Lavender Graduation and Multicultural graduation ceremonies were also held this year. The Lavender graduation ceremony celebrated SMU’s LGBTQ+ students, while the Multicultural graduation celebrated diverse students.

Saturday’s all-university commencement ceremony concluded with a playing of the Varsity and a prayer for the new alumni as they embark on their respective post-graduate journeys.

“What you have persevered has made you better,” said Tyler.

A group of class of 2023 graduates toss their caps in the air in front of the Moody Coliseum Mustang statues. Image courtesy SMU.
On behalf of the SMU Daily Campus, congratulations to SMU’s graduating class of 2023.

Watch a recorded version of the 2023 commencement live stream here.