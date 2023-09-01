Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus
Latest Stories
The Mustangs will join 17 other teams in the ACC beginning in 2024. Photo courtesy of SMU.
SMU to join Atlantic Coast Conference
September 1, 2023
Tips for navigating the Texas heat, from the Bob Smith Health Center
Tips for navigating the Texas heat, from the Bob Smith Health Center
August 31, 2023
An SMU student chats near Dallas Hall Lawn wearing a red polo.
SMU Announces “Wear Red Fridays” In Effort To Boost School Pride
August 31, 2023
University Park Fire evacuated students from the building early Wednesday afternoon.
BREAKING: Umphrey Lee evacuated after students report smelling smoke
August 30, 2023
SMU and UTRGV mens soccer players line up on the field at the August 24 match at Washburne Stadium.
SMU bests UTRGV in season opener
August 30, 2023
Students harvest taro for their meal preparation with native Hawaiian chef Kealoha Domingo.
Students, faculty work to keep Human Rights Program alive at SMU
August 29, 2023

SMU’s Active Threat Policy: Avoid, Deny, Defend

Juliette McNeel, Contributor
August 29, 2023
SMU+has+emergency+resources+like+SMU+Aware+and+the+SMU+campus+safety+app+that+keep+students+informed+about+potential+threats.+
SMU has emergency resources like SMU Aware and the SMU campus safety app that keep students informed about potential threats.
Juliette McNeel

SMU is working to update its campus policies and patrols in order to keep students safe as college campuses confront the danger of mass shootings.

SMU’s active threat policy is “avoid, deny, defend” which is similar to “run, hide, fight” which has been adopted by schools all over the country.

There have been over 470 mass shootings to date in 2023, including a shooting Monday at UNC-Chapel Hill that left a faculty member dead.

 

SMU PD has a strong presence on campus, with 24 hour patrols and increased personnel at large gatherings or events. 

But many students feel less safe after mass shootings like the one at Michigan State University earlier this year.

Meighan Ashford worries about the openness of SMU’s campus, specifically in places like Dallas Hall lawn and Fondren library.

“I do try my best to go out to events, but always in the back of my mind, I think to myself, ‘Anything could happen at any given time and place,’” she said.

SMU has emergency resources like SMU Aware and the SMU campus safety app that keep students informed about potential threats. 

There are also emergency call boxes across campus that have a direct phone line to the police.

“You never truly think ‘Oh it could happen to me,’ unless you’re in that predicament yourself,” Ashford said.

SMU Lieutenant Juan Vasquez said all police vehicles are equipped with the tools to handle active shooter incidents. 

Each vehicle’s trunk contains a shield, a rifle and a battering ram to pry doors open.

SMU Police Chief Jim Walters said if students see suspicious activity, report it. 

“We equip our law enforcement officers and our neighboring officers to immediately respond if there is an active threat,” Walters said. “SMU has a lot of resources. We have the SMU Aware webpage that talks about resources. We have a safety app for your phone.”

With an open college campus, Walters said it’s important for students to have situational awareness to stay safe.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Tips for navigating the Texas heat, from the Bob Smith Health Center
Tips for navigating the Texas heat, from the Bob Smith Health Center
An SMU student chats near Dallas Hall Lawn wearing a red polo.
SMU Announces “Wear Red Fridays” In Effort To Boost School Pride
An SMU fan poses with a flag to celebrate the schools victory over TCU at the 2021 Iron Skillet game in Fort Worth.
The Frogs won't fry
Upper Division Housing staff handed out stickers, food, T-shirts and sunglasses to students during a study break event on Dallas Hall lawn. Photo credit: Mara Weinstein
Ice cream, fried pies, oh my! SMU students take a break before finals
Hazing at SMU: A Taboo Topic with Long-Term Damaging Effects
Hazing at SMU: A Taboo Topic with Long-Term Damaging Effects
Speaking through the keys: Bold spiritual expression and the power of music
Speaking through the keys: Bold spiritual expression and the power of music

SMU Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All SMU Daily Campus Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *