Remembering Honor Wallace

The late Honor Wallace was described as a friend to all, a firm believer in the Christian faith, and a light of joy to those around her on campus.

Weeks after her passing, the SMU community mourns her loss and celebrates her life with a series of vigils as a chance to share memories of her legacy on the Hilltop.

“Everybody that I know that has met her loved her,” Cece Solberg, a friend of Wallace, said.“I truly feel privileged to have been able to call her my best friend.”

On Sept. 28, a group of Wallace’s friends and loved ones from the SMU community gathered on the steps of Dallas Hall to remember the sophomore’s lingering sanguine spirit left on campus.

Student body president Alex Alarcón was in attendance and spoke a few words at the Vigil in remembrance of Wallace. Spiritual leaders from Reformed University Fellowship (RUF), a Christian student organization in which Wallace was heavily involved during her time on the Hilltop, offered prayer and scripture to ease the pain of the loss of a beacon of light and friendship for many in the SMU community.

Wallace’s close friends, roommates, and hometown friends all shared cheerful memories of the young woman and her gracious, caring attitude toward others.

Many cited how she lived up to her name, Honor, and noted she was a paragon of peace and positivity among their social circles.

“Honor was my best friend. We met at orientation the first night [of school] and at the ice cream social in front of Ware Commons,” Solberg said.“I cannot think of a better person that would light up a room the way she could.”

One student remembered Wallace’s steadfast faith in God and devout membership of the on-campus group RUF.

Students gathered again in remembrance of Wallace in the Gerald Turner centennial quadrangle on Oct. 3 to share more fond memories and grieve together. The 7 p.m. vigil was planned and hosted by the SMU Chaplain’s Office in response to the loss of a university community member.

Workers from the Chaplain’s Office offered students and loved ones the opportunity to light votive candles, write notes to Honor, and grieve together on the quadrangle lawn.

One student recalled a memory with Honor in which they escaped a torrential downpour and took shelter in the gazebo where the vigil was held. The student fondly remembered laughing together about the sudden rainstorm and waiting it out.

Another student recalled meeting Honor in their shared hometown in Michigan before the students came to SMU. The student said they knew Wallace would go on to be a great symbol of hope and cheer for others in their lives, just as she was for them at the time.

Many students remembered Wallace for her infectious smile and joyful laugh. Honor’s jovial memory was reflected in the several vigil attendees who grieved her and cited missing her positive and cheerful presence.

Another student recalled Wallace as a source of great light and happiness for all those who met her.

After the sharing of memories, a classmate and former roommate of Wallace recited a Bible passage and led a closing prayer before the group.

Though the ceremony lasted about 30 minutes, students were invited to stay after the vigil to continue sharing fond memories of Honor as needed.

On Sept. 24th Wallace’s vehicle was struck in the middle of an intersection after she accelerated through a green light. The other driver did not have the right of way and was found to be intoxicated at the time of the accident according to a police report.

Solberg said she and Wallace were driving to get coffee before picking up a friend on their way to the airport.

Solberg, the passenger in Wallace’s car at the time of the crash, was visiting Wallace for the weekend. She sustained a broken collarbone from the accident.

“Honor’s parents will want to know that a lot of people stopped to try to help,” local resident and bystander Cindi Castilla said in an email to the Daily Campus.

Lynlee Pollis, 27, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, held on $100,000 bond, and was released on bond on Wednesday, Sept. 28 according to the Dallas County Jail.

According to the official police affidavit, Pollis consumed a single margarita with tequila shots infused while at Mutt’s Canine Cantina before the accident. She attended Mutt’s with her dog, Tequila Fontaine, and Pollis’ social media features many allusions to alcohol and drinking.

Pollis was once employed by Vandelay Hospitality Group. When asked for comment on the passing of Honor as a result of Lynlee’s alleged intoxicated manslaughter, Vandelay Group said:

“We are so deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our hearts go out to the Wallace family, Honor’s friends, and the entire SMU community. We are keeping Honor’s family and friends in our prayers.”

Students who need resources, counseling, or spiritual guidance in their process of coping with the loss of Wallace should refer to the following information available here on campus:

· Office of the Dean of Students, 214-768-4564

· Counseling Services, 214-768-2277

· Office of the Chaplain, 214-768-4502

· Residence Life and Student Housing, 214-768-2407

· For emergency help, please call the SMU Police at 214-768-3333

Sara Hummadi’s reporting contributed to this report.

