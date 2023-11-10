First Gen Fest brings students together for food, music and camaraderie

Students and faculty gathered for food, resources and camaraderie at the First Gen Fest on Wednesday.

This is the fourth annual SMU First Gen Fest, hosted by SMU First Generation Association.

Attendees were offered hamburgers, tacos and elote while they mingled at a sunny Mary Hay Peyton Shuttles Quad.

A DJ and photobooth offered entertainment while attendees walked around the quad with their peers. SMU offices such as Engaged Learning, Office of Student Advocacy & Support and Financial Literacy tabled to share their resources and how they can help students.

“In gratitude to the SMU community for steadfastly supporting our first-gen students,” the First-Gen Association executive board said in a text. “Together, we’ve created an extraordinary space for each unique journey, forging a safe haven of kinship and camaraderie.”