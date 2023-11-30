Latest Stories
Mustangs move past Navy Midshipmen to the AAC Championship

Caleigh Daugherty, Sports Editor
November 30, 2023

SMU football secured a spot in the AAC Championship with a 59-14 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

The game was full of surprises including a muffed punt recovery by long snapper Will Benton IV that caught the attention of national media over the weekend.

Starting quarterback Preston Stone sustained a season-ending injury late in the second quarter. Head coach Rhett Lashlee confirmed Monday that Stone has a broken leg and Kevin Jennings will take his place in the next game.

The Mustangs will take on the Tulane Green Wave in the title match on Saturday, Dec. 2. Both teams are undefeated, but Mustang fans are anxious to see how the team will perform without Stone.
