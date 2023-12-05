Latest Stories
Perry filming an actor on the set of “Zuri” in 2023.
SHE IS NOT THE NORM: A young filmmaker's journey to success
December 5, 2023
Head coach Rhett Lashlee poses with the AAC championship trophy on the field after the game.
SMU Football wins the 2023 AAC Championship
December 4, 2023
The first Celebration of Lights was held in 1977, but under the name Festival of Lights.
A tradition still burning bright
December 4, 2023
Topdown image of a desk with an envelope, computer screen showing a person, keyboard, mouse, mug of tea or coffee, and hands writing in a journal.
The Road to Financial Freedom: Earning Abroad through Teaching
December 4, 2023
Forward Bailey Sparks carries the ball in Oregon States half.
Men’s Soccer falls to Oregon State in the third round of NCAA tournament
December 1, 2023
Mustangs move past Navy Midshipmen to the AAC Championship
November 30, 2023

Katie Bergelin, Podcast Producer
December 4, 2023
Gallery4 Photos
Katie Bergelin
Students, faculty, and residents throughout Dallas flocked to Dallas Hall Lawn the night of Nov. 27 for singing, games, food, and of course, bright lights.

The beloved SMU tradition ushers in the holiday joy and promotes the comfort of community on the Hilltop.

The first Celebration of Lights was held in 1977, but under a different name. Student Foundation and Vicki Sterquell (Class of 1978) came up with the long-standing tradition and called it Festival of Lights.

The event began as a way to thank SMU’s supporters. The first celebration was held in the Dallas Hall Rotunda for community members who donated at least $100 to the school.

The colorful lights decorating the trees and buildings burned every night until Jan. 1. In 1977, the electricity cost for the lights added only $20 to the electricity bill. The electricity bill may be different today, but students, faculty, and Dallas residents are still able to enjoy the lights during the holiday.
The Israeli solidarity flag outside of the on-campus AEPi house.
Campus Jewish community responds to rising antisemitism at SMU
Students draw of the inside of the Duomo of Orvieto.
Students explore unique classes abroad
Gays books were displayed for guests.
Bestselling author Roxane Gay talks creative writing, career during speech at SMU
First Gen Fest brings students together for food, music and camaraderie
Protesters in favor of Israel and Palestine, respectively, stand waving their flags in the street.
A brief timeline of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ken Mattox and Melody Mattox hold hands in celebration of their 30th year anniversary at the place they were proposed to.
Love at SMU
A Thought Theta bid day banner is displayed across the front of the sorority house in 2017.
Thinking Theta? Think again.
Things to do on and around campus this Thanksgiving
SMU and UNT players line up on the turf at Ford Stadium in their Nov. 10 matchup.
Mean Green is no match for Mustangs
Starship robots congregate on campus at night.
Starships help students around campus
Martha Stewart speaks as a Tate Lecture guest May 2, 2023. Courtesy of SMU Libraries.
Rolling out the red carpet for four decades
In 2022, these nominees become Homecoming Royalty during the halftime crowning ceremony.
An evolving tradition
Volunteers set up 1,400 flags to represent the victims of the Oct. 7 attack.
The empty Shabbat table on Dallas Lawn
Jerry Mitchell shares a picture of Vernon Dahmer, American civil rights activist and NAACP leader committed to voting rights.
An investigative reporter exposes injustice for more than three decades
Peruna dashes across the field to celebrate a Mustang touchdown.
SMU's pampered pony
Seven female students dance on stage while the Mustang Band plays behind them in the 1970 Pigskin Revue. Courtesy of SMU Libraries.
Pumped-up Pigskin Revue
SMU cheerleaders lead the crowd at the 1975 Homecoming game against the University of Texas. Courtesy of SMU Libraries.
Community creates Homecoming
On October 18th, the George W. Bush Presidential Center set the stage for a discussion about the impact of artificial intelligence.
OPINION: Discussing AI: a threat or a triumph

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
