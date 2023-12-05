A tradition still burning bright

Students, faculty, and residents throughout Dallas flocked to Dallas Hall Lawn the night of Nov. 27 for singing, games, food, and of course, bright lights.

The beloved SMU tradition ushers in the holiday joy and promotes the comfort of community on the Hilltop.

The first Celebration of Lights was held in 1977, but under a different name. Student Foundation and Vicki Sterquell (Class of 1978) came up with the long-standing tradition and called it Festival of Lights.

The event began as a way to thank SMU’s supporters. The first celebration was held in the Dallas Hall Rotunda for community members who donated at least $100 to the school.

The colorful lights decorating the trees and buildings burned every night until Jan. 1. In 1977, the electricity cost for the lights added only $20 to the electricity bill. The electricity bill may be different today, but students, faculty, and Dallas residents are still able to enjoy the lights during the holiday.