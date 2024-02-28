SMU flops against Eastern Carolina

The Southern Methodist University women’s basketball team failed to stay above water against an early lead from Eastern Carolina on Saturday afternoon, losing 74-64 at home.

SMU (13-13 overall, 7-8 conference) fell short, as SMU Head Coach Toyelle Wilson categorized the loss as “a subpar game” by her players.

“Overall, we got to play better to beat good teams in this conference and we didn’t play like that,” Coach Wilson said at the post-game press conference.

Senior Guard Reagan Bradley also deeply reflected on the game and SMU’s initial early decline.

“We dug ourselves a hole [early on in the game] and we were climbing to fight out of it,” Bradley said in an interview Tuesday. “Our first and third quarters were really good. We jumped out on them. If we would have kept that same level of intensity the whole game, I feel like it would have been a different outcome.”

Possibilities aside, ECU (15-11, 8-7) was at the top of their game on Saturday. Guard Danae McNeal, a stellar example, scored 22 points with only a single turnover. Fellow ECU teammates followed McNeal’s lead, with forward Amiya Joyner posting 15 points and 13 rebounds, and forward Tatyana Wyche scoring 11 and grabbing 13 boards.

“In the beginning of the game we gave Danae McNeal too many jumpers,” Wilson said. “We made good adjustments for the second half but I think that we didn’t do enough in the first half to slow her down. It’s the complementary players that we let get going also.”

The Mustang’s defensive rebounding was a highlighted issue during the game, as mentioned by Coach Wilson and Bradley. The team gave up 19 rebounds to the ECU offense, including three in a single possession, resulting in 19 points for the Pirates.

According to Coach Wilson, those rebounds came in “crucial spots in the game” and tanked the Mustangs’ chances of a comeback.

Bradley affirmed Wilson’s comments.

“Going back into that game, I would have made sure we’re all locked in and focused on [ECU’s] offensive rebounding, making sure that we box out and do what we’re supposed to do on the defensive end because it really came down to that,” said the senior guard.

Halftime was a turning point for the Lady Mustangs, as they started to get some momentum. The head coach took some time during the break to steer her team in the right direction.

“I just told them (during halftime) that they got to play two halves,” said Wilson. “The game’s not over. We got to come out and score-stop-score. I think we did that actually.”

SMU cut their deficit to 10 in the third quarter, prompting an ECU timeout. As a last display of diligence, the Mustangs cut the score difference to seven in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs almost made their way back, but they had a crucial turnover and a 3-second violation in the final quarter.

Wilson spoke to their attempted comeback, alluding to their need to play better as a team moving forward.

“We got to just stay locked in and be able to play a whole game,” said the head coach.

But the game will not be remembered for the below-par play from the Mustangs, nor anything before the final whistle, but for the post-game scuffle between SMU and ECU players.

Coach Wilson did not see what started the fight, but had something to say.

“I told the girls, never get to a point where you win and lose without class,” said Wilson. “We got to make sure we’re smart and settle things down before it gets too escalated.”

Bradley, a team captain, assured the Daily Campus that everything was taken care of.

“We’ve handled everything inside,” the captain said. “I’m not really sure what occurred, but I know we’ve took steps forward.”

Saturday’s tragedy on the boards was supposed to be a celebration, as Coach Wilson was one win away from 100 wins as a head coach. Despite the loss, the SMU coach was unfazed by that milestone.

“The game was the next game, it just happens to be the 100th game,” said Wilson. “Right now, I’m just focused on our team and trying to get us better to win next game.”

Saturday was also the team’s annual Play4Kay game. SMU and ECU wore pink uniforms in honor of former NC State women’s basketball head coach and breast cancer victim Kay Yow. Yow’s charity, The Kay Yow Cancer Fund, has raised $8.18 million for all cancer research and continued to raise funds during the game.

Bradley mentioned the importance of showing unified support for this cause as a team .

“It’s extremely important for all teams in women’s basketball to do the Play4Kay game because there have been so many steps and advancements to fight the battle against cancer,” the senior guard said. “I know personally, me as well as some of my teammates have family members affected by (cancer). Being able to show our support for a whole game is extremely important.”

The Mustangs are back home on March 5 for Senior Night. Senior Bradley discussed what a packed stadium would mean to herself and her team going into her last game at Moody.

“(It) means a lot to us, just seeing our loyal fan base come out and support us,” said the senior. “It would have a huge impact on me considering this will be my last game ever played in Moody, and I would be super excited seeing everybody and knowing that we have a crowd to perform for.”

Coach Wilson reiterated what this game will mean for the seniors.

“The seniors have done so much for our program and they deserve to go out with a bang,” Wilson said. “It’d be a great opponent in South Florida,” the SMU head coach said.

The Mustangs play again on Wednesday at Wichita State.