SMU finds new head coach for men’s basketball

Former USC Head Coach Andy Enfield is leaving California for SMU, according to reports by Rodney Peete of LA radio station AM 570.

As of now, SMU’s assistant Athletic Director Herman Hudson refused to comment, and USC has not yet confirmed the hiring.

Enfield is expected to sign with SMU, per a tweet from Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68. The hiring is expected to become official next week, according to Goodman.

The former USC head coach is filling the role for former coach Rob Lanier, who just filled the same role for SMU inter-state rival Rice University. Lanier was 30-35 overall in two years as the Mustang’s head coach.

Enfield has a strong reputation from USC, going 261-175 in 11 seasons and making five NCAA tournament appearances as the Trojan’s head coach. However, his team performed poorly last season, going 15-18 on the year and losing 12 of the 20 PAC-12 conference games.

The new head coach has a tough job ahead, taking a team that just lost in the first round of the NIT to Indiana State, despite an upcoming debut in the competitive Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC includes perennial powerhouses like Duke and North Carolina, current March Madness Cinderella story team NC State and 2019 NCAA champion Virginia.

SMU will officially join the ACC on July 1, 2024. The men’s 2024-2025 basketball schedule has yet to be announced.