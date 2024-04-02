Amazon Prime Leaderboard
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

(from left to right) Athletic Director Rick Hart, David Miller, new head coach Andy Enfield, and R. Gerald Turner pose for the cameras with an Enfield SMU basketball jersey.
Andy Enfield is the new head coach of Mustang basketball
Brian Richardson, Contributor • April 2, 2024
Sydni Walker interviews Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings before the Tate lecture on March 5.
Who is the highest-earning game show contestant of all time?: A Q+A with Ken Jennings
April 2, 2024
SMU students walk across the intersection of Binkley Avenue and Airline Road with the aid of the new traffic sign.
How SMU is protecting pedestrians with new crosswalk safety additions
April 2, 2024
The Daily Campus will host an eclipse watch party on April 8 on Dallas Hall Lawn.
What's the significance of the eclipse?
April 2, 2024
The DC Spring Issue

Untold Stories at SMU
Daily Campus Staff
April 1, 2024

Letter from the Editor

In this issue, we dive into the untold stories of the various communities that make up our university. At The Daily Campus, we’ve had the privilege of uncovering stories that often remain hidden beneath the surface.

There are so many voices on our campus that are misunderstood or never heard. We wanted to amplify those voices in this issue and share the unique narratives students might not always be exposed to.

Throughout these pages, we aim to shine a spotlight on the experiences of the people who make up the heartbeat of our campus. Read about the changing tides in Greek life, the history of the observatory on campus, an Emmy-winning student and more.

From the courageous work of our campus police department to the routine of our campus mascot, the stories in this issue celebrate all of the different voices at SMU. The Daily Campus has always strived to be the voice of our student body, and we hope this issue inspires you to embrace the variety of perspectives on this campus. Thank you for supporting student journalism.

Ellis Rold, Editor-in-Chief
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
