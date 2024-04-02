The DC Spring Issue

Letter from the Editor

In this issue, we dive into the untold stories of the various communities that make up our university. At The Daily Campus, we’ve had the privilege of uncovering stories that often remain hidden beneath the surface.

There are so many voices on our campus that are misunderstood or never heard. We wanted to amplify those voices in this issue and share the unique narratives students might not always be exposed to.

Throughout these pages, we aim to shine a spotlight on the experiences of the people who make up the heartbeat of our campus. Read about the changing tides in Greek life, the history of the observatory on campus, an Emmy-winning student and more.

From the courageous work of our campus police department to the routine of our campus mascot, the stories in this issue celebrate all of the different voices at SMU. The Daily Campus has always strived to be the voice of our student body, and we hope this issue inspires you to embrace the variety of perspectives on this campus. Thank you for supporting student journalism.

Ellis Rold, Editor-in-Chief