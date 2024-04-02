Grimaldis Leaderboard
Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Recent Stories
(from left to right) Athletic Director Rick Hart, David Miller, new head coach Andy Enfield, and R. Gerald Turner pose for the cameras with an Enfield SMU basketball jersey.
Andy Enfield is the new head coach of Mustang basketball
Brian Richardson, Contributor • April 2, 2024
Sydni Walker interviews Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings before the Tate lecture on March 5.
Who is the highest-earning game show contestant of all time?: A Q+A with Ken Jennings
April 2, 2024
SMU students walk across the intersection of Binkley Avenue and Airline Road with the aid of the new traffic sign.
How SMU is protecting pedestrians with new crosswalk safety additions
April 2, 2024
The Daily Campus will host an eclipse watch party on April 8 on Dallas Hall Lawn.
What's the significance of the eclipse?
April 2, 2024
Instagram

SMU spirit teams anticipate growth with ACC transition

Tori Hogan, Contributor
April 2, 2024
SMU+spirit+squads+supporting+the+mustang+football+team+on+the+sidelines+of+a+football+game.
Charleigh Berry
SMU spirit squads supporting the mustang football team on the sidelines of a football game.

Fueled by essential spirit and authentic enthusiasm, the anticipation surrounding SMU’s upcoming transition to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) reaches beyond the athletic teams and Mustang fans.

The cheerleading and pom squad anticipate more exposure and opportunities with the conference move.
SMU’s transition to the ACC is the best thing that could’ve happened for SMU’s spirit programs on campus to excel, said Mary Krow, Assistant Director of Spirit at SMU.

“We have a great responsibility to support this shift into a new conference,” Krow said. “It’s a really exciting opportunity for our spirit teams to have this big stage to represent our school.”

SMU has maintained its position in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) since 2013. The Mustangs celebrated the announcement of their acceptance into the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and raised $100 million in one week in support of the transition in September 2023. The move has already amplified Mustang fans’ interest in a variety of athletic programs, with excitement for the upcoming athletic season.

SMU now joins the ranks of esteemed universities such as Florida State, Notre Dame, and Clemson who have established spirit programs. SMU is more than capable of getting there with that same energy, said Charleigh Berry, head cheer coach at SMU.

“I think the conference shift will be an easy adjustment for us,” Berry said. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity for us to kind of take the conference change and just kind of run with it and be able to match what other programs in our new conference are doing.”

The spirit groups anticipate having further recruiting pools to expand on and grow the skill and talent within each team. More specifically, the cheerleading squad hopes to gain more male members.

“A lot of times the drawback from SMU is the caliber of sports game they are cheering at,” Berry said. “Going to the ACC is going to really help with recruiting and exposure to our [cheer] program.”

Krow and Berry both agree that the ACC move will bolster recruitment, as they hope it will expand the spirit programs’ popularity by expanding their sideline presence at games.

“There are going to be so many students that come in and they look at the opportunity to be a part of the ACC and be on the field for these awesome games and that, to me, is going to be exciting for a potential cheer, pom, band, or mascot member,” Krow said. “I think it will increase our recruiting in the same way it has increased recruiting for athletics.”

The spirit teams are excited to be under a new spotlight as they support athletics teams during the conference transition, Mia Cassiday, two-year cheer team captain and SMU junior, added.

“We have way more eyes watching us and expectations to be perfect,” Cassiday said. “The team is beyond excited to be in a more exciting environment.”
More to Discover
More in Featured
SMUs Tyreek Smith dunks as the Mustangs run up the scoreboard against Memphis in Moody Coliseum.
SMU finds new head coach for men’s basketball
Symposium attendees smile for the camera.
SMU helps women cast a net into the ocean of (net)working
A portrait of former SMU professor Myra Woodruff at her reception.
SMU dancers celebrate Myra Woodruff's legacy
Chuck Harris, defends the ball from Memphis before either team scores in Moody.
Ponies part with Lanier
Ken Jennings delivers the latest installment in the SMU Tate Lecture series spanning his upbringing, Jeopardy! stardom, and the advent of AI and how it shapes the way humans share information and genuine connection.
Ken Jennings gives insight on intelligence in his Tate lecture
Gen-Z is obsessed with skincare and addicted to vaping. Read the full story to find out how vaping damages your skin.
Watch out skin-obsessed Gen Z, vaping will destroy your skin
Amazon Prime Leaderboard

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in