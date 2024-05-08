SMU students prepare for move out

News Package Final- Tori Hogan, Maddie Miller, Natalie Schloessmann News Package Final- Tori Hogan, Maddie Miller, Natalie Schloessmann

As the end of the school year approaches, SMU students begin to pack up their dorm rooms to head home for the summer.

SMU sophomore and McElvaney resident, Lily Perez says she wants to move her items into a storage unit.

“I’ll make sure to buy my boxes ahead of time and … bring stuff I don’t need [to the storage unit] ahead of time,” Perez said. “Maybe I’ll get a unit closer to campus too.”

Some students hire moving companies while others take on the task themselves.

Garbage bins surround campus at each residential commons in preparation to help manage the overflow of garbage.

SMU students are required to be fully moved out of their rooms by May 9.

Every RA holds mandatory floor meetings to tell students the guidelines for moving out. At the floor meeting, residents are given a move out checklist which outlines the tasks they need to complete before leaving.

McElvaney Commons RA, Ryan Rimmer, says he wants moving out to be stress free for residents.

“Now living alone and being an RA, I’m responsible for a whole room to myself,” Rimmer said. “I am also responsible for all the rooms on my floor and doing checking outs and making sure everything goes smoothly.”

Once they remove their belongings they must check out with an RA and return their key.