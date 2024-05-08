Carpediem Homes
Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Recent Stories
2023 SMU graduate, Alexa Field, posing in her white graduation dress on Dallas Hall.
White Graduation Dresses - An SMU Cherished Tradition
Sydney Strollo, Contributor • May 8, 2024
Students throw garbage from their dorm rooms away with the help of staff.
SMU students prepare for move out
May 8, 2024
Reverend Cecil Williams was best known as the radically inclusive pastor of Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco.
Cecil Williams, pastor and civil rights activist, dies at 94
May 2, 2024
In one of the Jeanne Roach Johnson Music Practice Room Complex rooms, a student found political graffiti related to the war in Gaza.
Police investigate political graffiti found in a Meadows music practice room
May 2, 2024
Instagram

SMU students prepare for move out

Tori Hogan, Maddie Miller, and Natalie Schloessmann
May 8, 2024
Students+throw+garbage+from+their+dorm+rooms+away+with+the+help+of+staff.
Elizabeth Guevara
Students throw garbage from their dorm rooms away with the help of staff.
News Package Final- Tori Hogan, Maddie Miller, Natalie Schloessmann

As the end of the school year approaches, SMU students begin to pack up their dorm rooms to head home for the summer.

SMU sophomore and McElvaney resident, Lily Perez says she wants to move her items into a storage unit.

“I’ll make sure to buy my boxes ahead of time and … bring stuff I don’t need [to the storage unit] ahead of time,” Perez said. “Maybe I’ll get a unit closer to campus too.”

Some students hire moving companies while others take on the task themselves.

Garbage bins surround campus at each residential commons in preparation to help manage the overflow of garbage.

SMU students are required to be fully moved out of their rooms by May 9.

Every RA holds mandatory floor meetings to tell students the guidelines for moving out. At the floor meeting, residents are given a move out checklist which outlines the tasks they need to complete before leaving.

McElvaney Commons RA, Ryan Rimmer, says he wants moving out to be stress free for residents.

“Now living alone and being an RA, I’m responsible for a whole room to myself,” Rimmer said. “I am also responsible for all the rooms on my floor and doing checking outs and making sure everything goes smoothly.”

Once they remove their belongings they must check out with an RA and return their key.
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
The audience listens to the engaging conversation of the panelists at the 2nd annual AAPI symposium.
AAPI symposium promotes allyship and community building
SMU Juniors Jaisan Avery and Kayla Spears paint together during Curlchella hosted by SMU Fro, Dallas Texas, Wednesday April 17, 2024 (©2024/Mikaila Neverson/SMU).
SMU Fro's Curlchella recap
The southern Gentlemen, the mens acapella group on campus, performed in front of a growing crowd of students.
The 9th annual Crowchella displays musical and artistic talents of SMU students
Averie Bishop, center, concludes her presentation.
Miss Texas 2022 and candidate for Texas’ 112th House of Representatives Averie Bishop builds community at SMU
Parachutes line Dallas Hall Lawn, representing the lives lost in Uvalde.
Uvalde mothers honor the legacy of their children through activism
New ADPi members pose for a photo.
New Kids on the Block
More in News
2023 SMU graduate, Alexa Field, posing in her white graduation dress on Dallas Hall.
White Graduation Dresses - An SMU Cherished Tradition
Reverend Cecil Williams was best known as the radically inclusive pastor of Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco.
Cecil Williams, pastor and civil rights activist, dies at 94
In one of the Jeanne Roach Johnson Music Practice Room Complex rooms, a student found political graffiti related to the war in Gaza.
Police investigate political graffiti found in a Meadows music practice room
A closed sign appeared on the door of Foxtrots Hillcrest location across from SMU at around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Foxtrot's abrupt closing leaves SMU students jobless
SMU Equestrian won its second consecutive NCEA National Championship.
With five athletes named Ariat All-Americans, the SMU equestrian team is the 2024 NCEA Champion
Mayor Stewart speaks at the 100th Anniversary Dedication Ceremony.
University Park turns 100!

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in