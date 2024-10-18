The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, a staple of the State Fair of Texas

Sydney Strollo, Social Media Manager
October 15, 2024
Photo courtesy of Joe Venuto.
Owner William Fletcher cruises through the State Fair of Texas in the iconic Fletcher’s Corny Dog cart and passes by Big Tex.

The State Fair of Texas will remain open through this Sunday, Oct. 20th. The Daily Campus recently got a behind-the-scenes look at one of the fair’s longest-standing vendors, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs.

William Fletcher, one of the company’s current owners, continues a family legacy that began in the late-1930s when brothers Neil and Carl Fletcher created the corny dog and introduced it to the fair.

“My grandfather wanted to make something people could walk around and eat,” Fletcher said. “He perfected a recipe that would stay on a hot dog when deep fried.”

The Fletcher’s corny dog made its debut at the fair in 1942, introducing a completely new food item.

“The recipe has absolutely stayed the same, it’s my grandfather’s recipe and we haven’t touched it at all,” Fletcher said. “There’s no reason to mess with perfection.”

Fletcher attributed the success of the family business to the “multigenerational” love for the deep-fried hot dog. For many, visiting a Fletcher’s stand is a tradition passed down through generations.

“People bring their kids out here, and it’s the first stop they make at the fair,” Fletcher said. “And then their kids grow up, and they bring their kids out here, and it’s the first stop they’re making at the fair.”

Some stands, like the one near Big Tex, have become iconic destinations for fairgoers.

“It’s funny, people have specific stands,” Fletcher said. “They have to go to that one because it’s the stand they’ve always gone to.”

Throughout the 24-day fair, Fletcher’s sells nearly a million corny dogs, he said. Fletcher’s will also go through nearly 800 gallons of ketchup and 1,500 gallons of mustard.

Fletcher cherishes this time of year and values the tradition he has been a part of for a lifetime.

“I always look forward to the fair, it’s like a second Christmas,” Fletcher said.

