SMU gains Carnegie R1 classification, joins group of top tier research universities in U.S.

The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education named SMU as a research one (R1) university. With this designation, SMU joins the ranks of the nation’s top public and private research institutions.

Universities awarded with R1 status record high levels of research activity. Receiving this distinction has been one of SMU’s goals as it not only shows a commitment to academic research but also allows the university to draw in prestigious faculty, encourage collaboration with other institutions, expand research opportunities for students and increase engagement with community partners.

“SMU is ambitious for ourselves and for North Texas, which is why we have made tremendous strides in research excellence over the past decade,” President Gerald Turner said in a statement.

Turner added the new research designation connects SMU with other ACC institutions who share the same prestigious research status.

The university credits an expansion in funding for the new research classification. This includes externally funded research as well as university campaigns like SMU Ignited, a $1.5 billion initiative launched in 2021.

According to SMU, donors, both individual and corporate, have tripled the number of endowed faculty positions, provided support for research programs that produced an eightfold increase in expenditures and added fellowships for graduate students involved in research.

SMU also mentioned the importance of its supercomputing and data science research as well as the education provided at the Moody School of Graduate and Advanced Studies in propelling the university to gain R1 status.

“SMU has made tremendous strides in research excellence and R1 is only the latest step forward,” Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Elizabeth Loboa said in a video released by SMU.

With this new classification, SMU looks to build on existing programs and partnerships to help drive growth in Dallas and North Texas while also expanding research and community engagement opportunities on campus.

This includes the university’s recognition of supercomputing research, which led to investments in state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and the establishment of the O’Donnell Data Science and Research Computing Institute which connects data science students with leading industry partners for projects, internships and potentially full-time employment.

“We are forging new pathways to increase our relationships with local industry, other top-tier universities and community on a broader scale,” Vice Provost for Research and Chief Innovation Officer Suku Nair said in a statement. “Initiatives such as the SMU-led Texoma Tech Hub and the SMU Institute for Computational Biosciences at Pegasus Park will foster and strengthen our partnerships and fuel our trajectory for years to come.”

The top research distinction also continues to build a network between local industries and SMU students. According to a statement released by SMU, more than two-thirds of SMU graduates remain in North Texas for their first job.

Not only does the addition of the Carnegie designation help connect students with jobs and research opportunities beyond graduation, these local partnerships will likely stimulate Dallas’ economy and its workforce.

“Dallas is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country,” Nair said. “With R1 status, SMU research is poised to be the creative engine driving that explosive growth.”