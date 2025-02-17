SMU hosts networking reception for Black History Month

To celebrate Black excellence, SMU alumni, students and industry professionals gathered in the Collins Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11 to engage and build connections at a special networking event. Multiple SMU departments and offices hosted the event in honor of Black History Month.

The casual event was open to all students and alumni from all majors. Committee members from the Hegi Family Career Development Center, Cox School of Business, Lyle

School of Engineering and Social Change and Intercultural Engagement, and other partners collaborated on this program to host the event.

“This event provides a welcoming environment where all SMU students can engage with our Black alumni and professionals as they offer their career insights, mentorship, and growth opportunities,” said David Sommers, one of the event organizers who works as assistant director of employer relations at the Hegi Career Development Center.

The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce and Black Alumni of SMU were additional partners of the event, helping spread the word to a wider audience. President and CEO of The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Harrison Blair, gave a powerful and encouraging speech.

“We have a lot of talent in this room and I want you to acknowledge for a moment that Black History Month, they did not want us to have,” Blair said. “You are the future that was hopeful. All the hopes and dreams that were poured into this moment—you have achieved. And I’m standing here with you.”

Throughout the night, representatives of Black student organizations at SMU took to the podium to share remarks about their respective clubs, such as SMU Association of Black Journalists, National Association of Black Accountants, National Society of Black Engineers and the Association of Black Students (ABS).

“We are kind of the umbrella organization for all other Black organizations on campus,” ABS President Ashley Jones said. “I have been in ABS over the past year and a half and I am so proud of all of the college organizations here.”

The event buzzed with energy as students took the opportunity to showcase their skills and gain insights from experienced professionals.

Among the attendees was Imani Johnson, an events assistant for the Tate Lecture Series and SMU Athletics, who plans to transfer to SMU. “I was definitely eager to get around some students and employees that are also students,” Johnson said. “I definitely see a lot of campus dynamics from an alumni point of view and so I’m very eager to see how it’s like for a student.”

Employers from various industries attended the event, looking forward to connect with students and share opportunities within their companies.

“We decided to attend because we always have great interactions with students from SMU and we have a great relationship with the student groups,” Candace Owens, the U.S. Campus Program Manager at Nokia, said. “We are excited to be here!”

Two Black-owned local businesses, The Food Trap and The Jar Bar, catered the event, serving small bites such as chicken salad, vegan egg rolls, banana pudding and peach cobbler. Additionally, a free photo machine stand was available for attendees that wanted professional headshots.

“From a consumer point of view, I feel like they were very good about making sure that we understood what to expect,” Johnson said about the event. “I think the promotion of it all made it exciting leading into Black History Month for February.”

The night’s celebration of connection and opportunity will continue with SMU’s upcoming Black Excellence Ball, a signature Black History Month event dedicated to honoring Black achievement and fostering community on campus.