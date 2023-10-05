Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus

SMU Daily Campus
Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Mustang offense holds back the Charlotte 49ers in Ford Stadium.
SMU defeats Charlotte in Conference opener
October 5, 2023
The journalist spoke to a full crowd Tuesday.
Behind the byline: L.A. Times’ Kevin Merida on career, diversity and keeping journalism alive
October 5, 2023
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.
Family Weekend 2023
October 4, 2023
SMUs Fondren Library will not hold events recognizing Banned Books Week.
Dallas Public Library recognizes Banned Book Week
October 4, 2023
The SMU Mothers and Dads club celebrated joining SMU this past weekend. They were previously a non-profit.
SMU Mothers' and Dads' club celebrates historic weekend
October 4, 2023
A group of students eagerly share their project, Facility Flow, during the judging portion of Hack SMU on Sunday.
DFW students win $8,000 in prizes at SMU Hackathon
October 2, 2023

Korean Student Association celebrates Chuseok

Amara Asrawi, Arts & Life Editor
September 27, 2023
Students+gather+for+Chuseok+night.
Amara Asrawi
Students gather for Chuseok night.

Brian Choi bravely climbed up the steps of a dunk tank while a crowd gathered around him. Whispers turned into hearty laughs as Choi sank into the water seconds after sitting on the hot seat.

Choi quickly swapped places with another student to partake in other activities offered during the Korean Student Association’s Chuseok Night event.

“My favorite part about this event is seeing other people have fun,” said Choi, treasurer of the Korean Student Association.

Brian Choi sits in the dunk tank. (Amara Asrawi)

Nearly 300 students gathered Sept. 25 on Dallas Hall Lawn to play archery, take photos in a photo booth and eat from an assortment of Korean food. Guests also watched Pungmul, a Korean folk music tradition, and a Jindo Drum Dance, a famous Korean folk dance.

Performers perform a Jindo Drum Dance. (Amara Asrawi)

“This opportunity is a good way for us to bring Korean culture and performances here on campus, as well as give American students a chance to try Korean food,” said Isabelle Jeanjean, sophomore and HR for the Korean Student Association.

Chuseok is one of Korea’s largest holidays that takes place for three days. This year, the holiday will be celebrated from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30. It is a time where families come together and celebrate the harvest season.

“It’s like a harvest festival similar to Thanksgiving here in the United States,” said Jeanjean.

The Korean Student Association started hosting Chuseok Night in 2019. The event brings SMU students together.

“It’s great to just have that community and be able to interact with people, no matter the time of day,” said Kylie Nguyen, sophomore and community development chair of Asian Counsel.

As the semester continues, the organization plans on hosting more events, so students can learn about Korean culture, spend time with their friends and meet others.

“I come to these events pretty much as often as I can go,” Nguyen said.
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
SMUs Fondren Library will not hold events recognizing Banned Books Week.
Dallas Public Library recognizes Banned Book Week
A group of students eagerly share their project, Facility Flow, during the judging portion of Hack SMU on Sunday.
DFW students win $8,000 in prizes at SMU Hackathon
Iris Diaz and Desiree Scott speak to SMU students.
Dallas Mavericks staff speak on being Latinx in the sports industry
Students presented films at a showcase put on by the film department Thursday.
Filmmakers get real at student film showcase
Rabbi Heidi Coretz, assistant chaplain for Jewish Life at SMU and director of Hillel at SMU, says antisemitism has been on the rise at SMU.
Rabbi Heidi Coretz is your home away from home
An SMU student chats near Dallas Hall Lawn wearing a red polo.
SMU Announces “Wear Red Fridays” In Effort To Boost School Pride
More in Campus Life
This is the 27th year for the Association of Black Students fish fry.
Family Weekend 2023
The SMU Mothers and Dads club celebrated joining SMU this past weekend. They were previously a non-profit.
SMU Mothers' and Dads' club celebrates historic weekend
Deason Innovation Gym welcomes students
It will be Gamma Phi Betas last year on campus at SMU.
Gamma Phi Beta parts ways with SMU as new sorority comes to campus
Students gathered to hear from speakers about the state of American democracy last Tuesday.
Bright minds speak candidly about America at the Tate Lecture Series
Liv Fuller with her golden retriever, Tucker. A new Texas House bill changes the process by which support animals are certified. Photo courtesy of Liv Fuller.
House Bill No. 5206 challenges support animal certification process
More in Culture
SMU addresses Narcan on campus as new bill passes
Students harvest taro for their meal preparation with native Hawaiian chef Kealoha Domingo.
Students, faculty work to keep Human Rights Program alive at SMU
The Japanese American visual artist teaches courses on painting, drawing and observation at SMU. Photo credit: Nishiki Sugawara-Beda
SMU professor paints with purpose, honors Japanese American roots
The March of Remembrance Photo credit: Nathan Pupko Ginsberg
Yom HaShoah Observance on Campus
Red Chinese lanterns hang at the entrance of the Hong Kong Night Market. Photo credit: Soksan Teng
Chinese Student Association brings a Hong Kong night market to SMU
Two of her creations. From left to right, here is the Red Wine and Berries and Watermelon Photo credit: Bri Flores
The Birth of Kate Weiser Chocolates

SMU Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in