Categories:

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Dallas Fashion Week

Camila Trevino, Social Media Editor
April 7, 2025
Chloe Casdorph
Model Jordon Austin walks down the runway in the brand Murdered at Dallas Fashion Week.

Dallas Fashion Week kicked off in early March at the Frontiers of Flight Museum. The museum’s planes served as the perfect backdrop as the models strutted down the runway, showcasing an immense variety of clothes from seven designers.

Guests trickled in and got their photos taken by multiple photographers. Thankfully, the fun didn’t stop there as attendees grabbed drinks and looked around at all the items up for auction giving them plenty of time to kill before the fashion show started.

From boxing gloves to fencing equipment used in the Olympics and even trips to Europe, the night wasn’t just about fashion. The show also raised money for the Ukrainian war. Throughout the night, guests were bidding on items as the show brought attention to the hardships that Ukrainians have faced since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022.

Before the show began, guests received goodie bags and settled into their seats. Each model captivated guests with their stunning clothes and accessories. Designer Karina Cavazos’ wedding dresses took the audience’s breath away, especially with her fun renditions of short dresses and intricate lace-detailed bodices. The brand TallHer also gave a glimpse of various pieces from a pink pantsuit to a red dress with a high slit for people of a taller stature.

The event was a huge success, showcasing incredible talent and raising awareness for a cause that was important for many of the designers.

Camila Trevino
Camila Trevino, Social Media Manager
Camila is a senior majoring in Fashion Media and minoring in Advertising and Photography. Camila does a work study with the SMU Department for Women and Gender Studies.