Men’s Soccer falls to Oregon State in the third round of NCAA tournament

SMU lost 7-1 against the Beavers in Dallas in the final game of their 2023 season.
Hannah O'Gara, Sports Editor
December 1, 2023
Forward Bailey Sparks carries the ball in Oregon State’s half.

SMU men’s soccer may have ended this season on a sour note, but the Mustangs were far from unsuccessful these past four months.

Though men’s soccer is ending their season as a No. 6 conference seed, their loss to Oregon State will disqualify them from moving on in the NCAA tournament.

SMU’s sole goal of the game was scored by midfielder Niv Berkovitz, AAC Rookie of the Year, with an assist from forward Jellrick Dallmann, 2023 Hermann Trophy Watch List finalist. The Mustangs scored the first goal of the game in the first six minutes.

Unfortunately, the Mustangs were not able to keep up with Oregon State’s pressure, letting up two goals in the first half and five goals in the second.

“Start of the second half, we probably had three or four chances that could’ve leveled it, and then it just got out of hand,” said Head Coach Kevin Hudson. “I’m gutted for the team and embarrassed and I’ll stand here, sit in front of everybody and I’ll hold my hands up, I’ll take the bullets for sure.”

Coach Hudson has now seen six NCAA tournament appearances in his years at SMU. Hudson and his colleagues received Coaching Staff of the Year.

Despite the loss, SMU men’s soccer should be thought of as having a successful 2023 season, only letting up three losses and no conference losses throughout. SMU finished their season 14-3-2.

Certain Mustangs received notable awards for this season. Goalkeeper Cole Johnson, defensive back Mads Westergren and forward Bailey Sparks all received First Team All-Conference.

Westergren additionally earned Defensive Player of the Year and Johnson Goalkeeper of the Year. Other awards went to midfielder Alex Salvo who earned All-Rookie Team and Berkovitz who made the All-Rookie List.
