Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Latest Stories
Anastasiya Shyvilka, left, discusses her painting with art division chair Bryan Molanphy.
SOAC, SMURF join forces for new Meadows art exhibit opening
February 16, 2024
Professor Shertok Lama sits with his class in a group circle as they read their poems to each other.
Loving and learning love letter poems
February 14, 2024
SMUs Adam Neff serves against Jordan Thompson in the Dallas Open college night.
SMU’s Adam Neff takes on Dallas Open
February 13, 2024
Dear Hannah Prep, a childrens boutique, is located in Snider Plaza but has garnered national attention.
Concerns raised over Dear Hannah Prep's tween ambassadors
February 13, 2024
Rashee Rice, now a wide receiver playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in LVIII Super Bowl, is seen here catching during an NCAA football game at Ford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Rashee Rice, SMU Mustang, now Chiefs wide receiver faces the 49ers in Super Bowl 58
February 11, 2024
A 28 Weeks Later DVD with a description of the movie distributed by Netflix before movies were streamed. Netflix ended its DVD membership on Sept. 29.
The age of streaming
February 7, 2024

SOAC, SMURF join forces for new Meadows art exhibit opening

Abigail Brittle, Contributor
February 16, 2024
Anastasiya+Shyvilka%2C+left%2C+discusses+her+painting+with+art+division+chair+Bryan+Molanphy.
Gallery6 Photos
Abigail Brittle
Anastasiya Shyvilka, left, discusses her painting with art division chair Bryan Molanphy.

A yellow painting hangs precisely against the canvas of the blank white wall and wooden floorboards of the Jordan Gallery in SMU’s Owen Art Center. A stone pot sits peacefully in a pool of water at the center of the room. An atmospheric melody replaces the silence of the typical art exhibit.

The art gallery was a sea of style and friendly banter as Student Organization Art Collective (SOAC) and SMU’s Student Managed Radio Frequency (SMURF) hosted their first event as a team this week: the opening reception of SOAC’s news exhibit: Distant Presence.

SOAC president and junior art major Joyce Alexander described the crowd as her community. Friends, artists and students hungry after class stopped in to view the exhibit.

“Distant Presence explores the dynamics between the seen and unseen. A lot of these pieces are about what’s going on between the lines, what’s going on between the artist and the art, and the world it lives within,” Alexander said.

The exhibit is free and will run until March 2, 2024. Its opening reception is a collaboration between SOAC and SMURF, two Meadows student organizations focused on artistic exploration and inclusion. The division of art puts up at least one exhibit each semester, but the presence of SMURF DJs is new.

“I’m a member of SOAC, so when I found out they were doing their show, I knew that there were speakers in the gallery and I knew that my club could put together a playlist! So that’s what I did,” said Capri Woss, SMURF president and junior studio art major.

“We look out for each other,” Alexander said as she referenced the collaboration with SMURF. “We’re both young organizations and we thought it was a good opportunity to highlight both our strengths all in one place.”

“I just think that music brings so many people together and as you can see it even brings art together,” Woss said.

Sophomore studio art major Anastasiya Shyvilka embodied a young art student as she stood inquisitively with her professor in front of her textured yellow painting.

“The main idea is to show the passion that is born between the artist and the musician and his musical instrument and how whatever you do in life, your work brings you a lot of passion and love and you are enjoying what you are doing,” she said.

Junior art major Sarangi Potdar spoke gently and with a compelling heart as she described her stone pot sculpture, an honoring of Hindu funerary practices.

“In Hinduism, the earth and elements of nature are very important,” she said. “This piece in particular focuses on the element of water and how it’s significant in both the creation of life and death.”

SOAC and SMURF faculty advisor Ian Grieve is an advocate for collaboration and inclusiveness in the arts and seeks to empower his students.

“From the beginning, SOAC has been a collaborative group seeking membership campus-wide and not just those within Meadows,” Grieve said. It is a natural move for the club to continue that collaborative spirit and work with another stellar campus group like SMURF at an event like this. Coupling the artwork with good music serves to lift the event to the next level.”

Many forms of expression filled the Jordan Gallery: a painted musician in love with his instrument, all four elements highlighted by a carefully crafted sculpture, a thoughtfully curated playlist, two student org presidents who aimed to uplift their artistry, and more.

“A lot of these pieces you won’t find a lot in common visually but in the context of it, the idea of it, I think at some point we all come together and that’s also what we see in the organization as a whole,” Potdar said when speaking on the integrity of SOAC, and her community of artists.

If you want to learn more about SOAC/SMURF you can visit them on Instagram at @smu_soac/@smuradiofrequency. If you want access to the playlist featured at Monday night’s event you can find it here.
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Professor Shertok Lama sits with his class in a group circle as they read their poems to each other.
Loving and learning love letter poems
A 28 Weeks Later DVD with a description of the movie distributed by Netflix before movies were streamed. Netflix ended its DVD membership on Sept. 29.
The age of streaming
Dr. Lee Spencer (left) and Cynthia Pursley (right) speaking at the the Prevent and Protect Project kickoff, Dallas Texas, Wednesday January 31, 2024 (©2024/Mikaila Neverson/SMU)
Making Narcan Accessible: SMU Senate's Prevent and Protect Project
Pamela Zeigler-Petty speaking among the panelists at Fade to Black: Transitioning from Student to Professional on Feb. 1.
Fade to Black Career Panel kicks off Black History Month
Dallas County residents excited to vote during the 2020 election.
Voter registration deadline is approaching fast
Meighan Ashford and Chazz Inniss at Hughes-Trigg Student Center for a discussion about careers in fashion and social media.
Building a TikTok community through creativeness and consistency
More in Creative
Perry filming an actor on the set of “Zuri” in 2023.
SHE IS NOT THE NORM: A young filmmaker's journey to success
Gays books were displayed for guests.
Bestselling author Roxane Gay talks creative writing, career during speech at SMU
Cat Rigdon speaks at Carillon Gallerys Artist Talk, featuring her new exhibit, Carillon Dig-site.
Bringing life to artifacts of the past
Signs are on display from the “HOME? Humanizing the Homeless: Portraits and Signs” exhibit.
Signs and Portraits humanize homelessness, inspire change
Morgan Draper, seen here holding a SAG-AFTRA sign, joined the picket line this past summer to show her support for the strikes.
SMU acting seniors support SAG-AFTRA’s battle to build a better Hollywood
A group of students eagerly share their project, Facility Flow, during the judging portion of Hack SMU on Sunday.
DFW students win $8,000 in prizes at SMU Hackathon
More in Meadows
Students presented films at a showcase put on by the film department Thursday.
Filmmakers get real at student film showcase
The Japanese American visual artist teaches courses on painting, drawing and observation at SMU. Photo credit: Nishiki Sugawara-Beda
SMU professor paints with purpose, honors Japanese American roots
Speaking through the keys: Bold spiritual expression and the power of music
Speaking through the keys: Bold spiritual expression and the power of music
SMU student Jihoon Choi sits and grins behind a grand piano.
From South Korea to SMU: Meet piano enthusiast, Jihoon Choi
The North Texas Universities Film Festival took place Thursday Evening at the Alamo Cinema in Richardson, Texas. Photo credit: Brian Richardson
SMU premieres four student films at film festival
Oliver Stark (Left corner) and the group start their sketching of Vicente López portrait Photo credit: Katie Fay
Museum goers master art of drawing from Meadows priceless art collection

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in