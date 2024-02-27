Love, loss and laughter

Last weekend the students of the SMU Meadows Lyric Theatre showcased their endless talent in a performance of Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicci by Giacomo Puccini.

This was the first opera I’ve attended but it certainly will not be my last. If you’re looking for a weekend of magic and a couple hours unplugged from the craziness of life, go to an opera–you won’t regret it.

It was a full house for the last performance of the show on Sunday, Feb 18.

Act One begins with Suor Angelica: the tragic story of Sister Angelica, a woman who had a baby out of wedlock and was banished from her home and family. After seven years of not hearing from them, her aunt pays her a visit with bad news: she’s severing ties with the family and she bore the news of the death of her son.

Angelica, gripped by grief, poisons herself, takes her life, and reunites with her son in a vision.

The second act lightened the tone of the room and relieved the audience with a comedy.

Gianni Schicci is the story of the frustration of Buoso Dotani’s relatives.

Buoso Dotani is an aristocrat who dies, leaves his fortune to the monks of Santa Reparata and disinherits his family.

Unhappy with the will, Dotani’s relatives commission Gianni Schicci. Schicci, a fellow aristocrat, is hired to impersonate Dotani, change the will and give them part of Dotani’s inheritance.

Sichicci promised Dotani’s relatives a large amount of Dotani’s goods, but they were hoodwinked by Schicci and left with less than what was promised.

Both acts tell of love and loss, but more than that, the students performing in this show brought the story to life.

Meadows alumni, Kealey Poole, said the professional nature and quality of the show was a delightful surprise.

“As a former student of Meadows, I was super impressed with the talent and the acting,” Poole said. “I thought the sets were phenomenal and I loved the playful nature of the second act. It was a really great contrast to the heart wrenching, tragic story of Suor Angelica.”

Meadows is home to some of the most talented students at SMU. Every aspect of this production was executed with excellence and put together with perfection.

“It was absolutely incredible. I got chills, I almost cried,” said SMU student, Sally Ayass. “I love that they came out with a dramatic show first then came up with a comedic relief right after. I thought that was terrific too.”

The Meadows Lyric Theatre’s work and collaboration with its students and faculty created an atmosphere of wonder and left me wanting more.