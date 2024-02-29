Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Latest Stories
Lisa Frankenstein was released to theaters Feb. 9th and was released to digital platforms Feb. 27.
"Lisa Frankenstein" Review
February 29, 2024
Forward Morgan Moseley (12) gets an offensive rebound for the Pirates in Moody.
SMU flops against Eastern Carolina
February 28, 2024
Brooks Thostenson speaks on the importance of entrepreneurs being curious.
More than just a snack: Taos Bakes Co-founder and SMU Alum Speaks at Taos Unleash Entrepreneurship Event
February 28, 2024
The program for SMU Lyric Theatres performance of Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi, Dallas Texas, Sunday February 18, 2024
Love, loss and laughter
February 27, 2024
Aurimas Valujavičius, right, proudly stands waiting to show his new film at Southern Methodist University Frances Anne Moody Hall.
The man who rowed across the Atlantic Ocean visits SMU
February 27, 2024
Antong Lucky (left) embraces a Dallas Police Department officer during collaboration event in 2023.
Dallas nonprofit leader instrumental in transforming communities to speak at SMU
February 26, 2024

“Lisa Frankenstein” Review

Evangeline Bulick, Contributor
February 29, 2024
Lisa+Frankenstein+was+released+to+theaters+Feb.+9th+and+was+released+to+digital+platforms+Feb.+27.
Courtesy of Focus Features
“Lisa Frankenstein” was released to theaters Feb. 9th and was released to digital platforms Feb. 27.

Days before couples exchange gooey cards, red roses, and boxes of chocolate, Zelda Williams’ “Lisa Frankenstein” hit theaters. This horror comedy stars femme fatale lead Kathryn Newton as “Lisa,” alongside, an emotional, reanimated corpse portrayed by costar Cole Sprouse, and a plethora of side characters including Lisa’s evil stepmother and emotionally unavailable father. This modern reimagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is a bundle of laughter, wide-eyed shock, and deeply profound moments of contemplation woven throughout the fast-paced, riveting film.

“Lisa Frankenstein” follows high school-aged protagonist Lisa in the 1980s after she accidentally revives the corpse of a young man from the Victorian era. The unlikely pair set off on a quest to find some missing necessities and Lisa embarks on a journey of self-discovery and revenge while balancing her complicated family history.

The horror-comedy film by Focus Feature debuted with $3.8 million in its opening week across more than 3,000 theaters in the nation, according to Nash Information services. While you can still see the movie in theaters, it will also head to digital platforms beginning Feb. 27.

The premiere I attended for “Lisa Frankenstein” was not subtle about the film’s connection to the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday. Imagery featuring custom sweetheart candies printed with phrases like “Drop Dead,” “Get A Life,” and “Young Love” paired with neon pink backlighting and pink-colored font set the mood for the film. The aesthetic conveyed general female rage at the teenage experience, the pains of looking for true love, and the frustration of being a goth in a 1980s society that prized bright-colored clothing and high school jocks.

So what exactly drew people to watch “Lisa Frankenstein” once it was released? SMU film student Sydney Payne said she was drawn to the film in part because of the film’s aesthetic and general story idea.

“I don’t think I’ve laughed that hard at a movie in a while,” Payne said

Indeed, the witty, snappy, and sometimes sappy writing had some welcome parallels to that of the cult classic “Jennifer’s Body.” Besides the obvious connection of the writer Diablo Cody, the aesthetic appeal was a major calling card for “Lisa Frankenstein.”

On a technical level, “Lisa Frankenstein” relies heavily on skilled cinematography and artistic use of bright saturated color to set the “horror” tone of the movie within an authentic 80’s setting. The opening scene is a beautiful animated origin story of Lisa’s undead companion who we see buried in “Bachelor’s Grove,” the graveyard for unmarried men. This opening scene is the first of many juxtapositions of melancholy and hilarity.

It’s here that we first find Lisa, nestled against her favorite headstone, making a rubbing of the stone and adding her last name with a flourish. Flashing green and neon blue tanning-bed lighting paired with rollerblades and teased hair create an ominous setting that contrasts the alluring nostalgia of the decade. Transitions between scenes flowed smoothly, often utilizing blending techniques to create a continuous, fast-paced feeling as tensions increased within the film and characters’ emotions ran unchecked.

Kathryn Newton’s portrayal of Lisa can only be described as worryingly perfect. Lisa is a character that enchants as much as she shocks and scares her observers. Sometimes a bit cold-hearted, Lisa is different from a stereotypical “new girl” or misunderstood teenager. Instead, she grasps the audience by the hand and drags them through her journey of self-discovery -and revenge.

Cole Sprouse’s role as the Creature, an undead corpse with limited vocal capabilities, is captivating. He deftly utilizes facial expressions and mime to embody his vulnerable character.

Far from shying away from the gross aspects of an undead corpse, “Lisa Frankenstein’s” directors embraced the more unsavory bits of the Creature’s physical condition. Makeup effects gave Sprouse’s character leathery, rotted skin with a pale hue.

Were the makeup skills used on the Creature not convincing enough, the audience is reminded of his grotesque nature each time Lisa cringes and plugs her nose in response to his green excretions, and the frequent appearance of centipedes in his wake brings an eerie air of realism to the film.

Compelling aesthetics, tasteful cinematography, and entertaining characters are all strong elements in this production, but what turned “Lisa Frankenstein” from a horror film into a comedy was the laugh-out-loud dialogue.

A phrase like “he’s cerebral” to describe a heartthrob is just one example of the lighthearted banter that caused the premiere audience to laugh. These short, often monotone jokes are part of what makes Lisa such a compelling character, forcing the audience to root for a heroine of questionable morals.

“Lisa Frankenstein” should be next in line for your trip to the theater. Williams’ film is “Satire on the genre, campy, funny, and it takes the premise and it delivers on the premise,” Heather McKinny, an audience member attending with her husband said.

In this horror-comedy, what you see is what you get- I found myself laughing out loud throughout the film, eyes wide in shock as plot points came together, astounded at the sheer audacity of some characters.

“As far as the ending goes, I was surprised and it subverted my expectations in a sweet way,” said McKinny about the film’s finale.

“Lisa Frankenstein” met the expectations of the genre and audience members and even surpassed them.

If you’re looking for a way to find the perfect partner, Lisa’s methods can’t be condoned. However, if “Lisa Frankenstein teaches us anything it is to only rely on yourself to make your dreams come true, especially if those are romantic dreams. If life doesn’t give you a “happily-ever-after”, just take it.
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Brooks Thostenson speaks on the importance of entrepreneurs being curious.
More than just a snack: Taos Bakes Co-founder and SMU Alum Speaks at Taos Unleash Entrepreneurship Event
The program for SMU Lyric Theatres performance of Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi, Dallas Texas, Sunday February 18, 2024
Love, loss and laughter
Aurimas Valujavičius, right, proudly stands waiting to show his new film at Southern Methodist University Frances Anne Moody Hall.
The man who rowed across the Atlantic Ocean visits SMU
Glass encasing of outfits worn by punk bands and famous designers like Vivienne Westwood line the hall to the exhibit.
SMU’s new art exhibit transports viewers into the era of punk and new wave
The Association of Black Students at SMU presents a fashion show on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. The students in the fashion show smile as the event comes to an end.
'Black is You' sets the fashion stage
Weitzman speaks to students Thursday about his legendary career in fashion.
In his shoes: Stuart Weitzman on his "serendipitous" start in fashion
More in Creative
Anastasiya Shyvilka, left, discusses her painting with art division chair Bryan Molanphy.
SOAC, SMURF join forces for new Meadows art exhibit opening
Professor Shertok Lama sits with his class in a group circle as they read their poems to each other.
Loving and learning love letter poems
Meighan Ashford and Chazz Inniss at Hughes-Trigg Student Center for a discussion about careers in fashion and social media.
Building a TikTok community through creativeness and consistency
Perry filming an actor on the set of “Zuri” in 2023.
SHE IS NOT THE NORM: A young filmmaker's journey to success
Gays books were displayed for guests.
Bestselling author Roxane Gay talks creative writing, career during speech at SMU
Cat Rigdon speaks at Carillon Gallerys Artist Talk, featuring her new exhibit, Carillon Dig-site.
Bringing life to artifacts of the past
More in Movies
A 28 Weeks Later DVD with a description of the movie distributed by Netflix before movies were streamed. Netflix ended its DVD membership on Sept. 29.
The age of streaming
Students presented films at a showcase put on by the film department Thursday.
Filmmakers get real at student film showcase
The North Texas Universities Film Festival took place Thursday Evening at the Alamo Cinema in Richardson, Texas. Photo credit: Brian Richardson
SMU premieres four student films at film festival
The 1619 Project Poster (Hulu)
The 1619 Project: The Conversation Continues on Screen
Dont Worry About Developing a Plot Darling
Don't Worry About Developing a Plot Darling
Sam Raimi Made Me Crap My Pants
Sam Raimi Made Me Crap My Pants

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in