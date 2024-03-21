Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Recent Stories
Chuck Harris, defends the ball from Memphis before either team scores in Moody.
Ponies part with Lanier
Ceara Johnson, Managing Editor • March 21, 2024
Kalita Humphreys Theater sits in disrepair, tucked between large elm trees.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s only theater has fallen into disrepair
March 20, 2024
Ken Jennings delivers the latest installment in the SMU Tate Lecture series spanning his upbringing, Jeopardy! stardom, and the advent of AI and how it shapes the way humans share information and genuine connection.
Ken Jennings gives insight on intelligence in his Tate lecture
March 20, 2024
Gen-Z is obsessed with skincare and addicted to vaping. Read the full story to find out how vaping damages your skin.
Watch out skin-obsessed Gen Z, vaping will destroy your skin
March 19, 2024
Instagram

Ponies part with Lanier

Ceara Johnson, Managing Editor
March 21, 2024
Chuck+Harris%2C+defends+the+ball+from+Memphis+before+either+team+scores+in+Moody.+
Saint Garcia
Chuck Harris, defends the ball from Memphis before either team scores in Moody.

SMU fired head men’s basketball coach Rob Lanier today after he spent the past two seasons on the Hilltop. This news comes following yesterday’s 101-92 loss to Indiana State in the first round of the NIT Tournament. This is SMU’s fifth NIT tournament appearance (5-5 combined record).

SMU lost the previous five out of six games at the end of their season.

Lanier succeeded former SMU men’s basketball coach Tim Jankovich, who coached with the Mustangs from 2012 until his retirement and Lanier’s arrival in 2022. In 2017, Jankovich got the Ponies an NCAA tournament appearance, their first one since the 1980s.

Lanier previously coached at Georgia State for three seasons, the last of which got the team to the NCAA tournament.

Collegiate basketball analysts like Jeff Borzello are citing the school’s recent ACC move as a potential reason for this action.

“Our focus now turns to finding a new leader as we prepare for the next era of SMU athletics in the ACC,” athletic director Rick Hart said in an earlier statement.

The Daily Campus will continue to update this story as more information is available.
More to Discover
More in Featured
Ken Jennings delivers the latest installment in the SMU Tate Lecture series spanning his upbringing, Jeopardy! stardom, and the advent of AI and how it shapes the way humans share information and genuine connection.
Ken Jennings gives insight on intelligence in his Tate lecture
Gen-Z is obsessed with skincare and addicted to vaping. Read the full story to find out how vaping damages your skin.
Watch out skin-obsessed Gen Z, vaping will destroy your skin
Forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (white) looks for an open teammate.
The SMU Women's basketball season is over
SMU Guard Zhuric Phelps shoots a three-point-shot over UTSA forward Trey Edmunds
Men's basketball stopped by UTSA scoring intensity
Forward Morgan Moseley (12) gets an offensive rebound for the Pirates in Moody.
SMU flops against Eastern Carolina
Brooks Thostenson speaks on the importance of entrepreneurs being curious.
More than just a snack: Taos Bakes Co-founder and SMU Alum Speaks at Taos Unleash Entrepreneurship Event
About the Contributor
Ceara Johnson, Managing Editor
As DC's Managing Editor, Johnson focuses on editorial, political and sports journalism. She covers SMU athletics, local politics and sociocultural issues on campus. Contact her at [email protected].

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in