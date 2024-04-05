Amazon Prime Leaderboard
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

Katie Fay, Arts & Life Editor • April 5, 2024
The 111th Student Senate election is open until noon on April 5th.
Voting is live for SMU
Voting is live for SMU

Here are your 2024 Senate candidates for executive positions
Bella Edmondson, Staff & Sports Editor
April 4, 2024
Mikaila Neverson
Voting is live for the 111th Student Body Senate election. The voting closes tomorrow, April 5, at noon. According to Student Senate, results will be announced as soon as possible following the election. You can watch the debate from last night on SMU Senate’s Instagram account. This election determines the senators for the 2024-25 school year.

Here is who is on this year’s ticket:

President:

Courtesy of SMU Senate

Michael Castle is a junior from Las Vegas, Nevada, majoring in computer science and data science. He has served as the president of Sigma Nu Fraternity, vice president of programming in Student Foundation, and has been in the Senate for three years, currently serving as student body secretary.

Objectives: “Communicate better and more often with constituents, effectively address concerns as they arise, improve senate relationships with organizations, and serve you and your needs,” according to Castle’s Instagram account.

 

 

Courtesy of SMU Senate

Faith Bombito is a junior from Cypress, Texas, majoring in political science, human rights, and French. She currently serves as the student body vice president and the undergraduate representative of the Wellbeing Commission.

Objectives: “Strengthen Senate’s connection with the student body and organizations, unify the student senate with the faculty senate, Staff Association and administration, financial aid reform, and better accommodate student needs in academic policies” according to Bombito’s Instagram account.

 

 

Vice President:

Courtesy of SMU Senate

Benjamin Omoregbe (Benji) is a junior from Dallas, Texas. Omoregbe is majoring in computer science and creative computation. He has served as the vice chair of the Student Senate Organizations Committee, Meadows student senator, National Society of Black Engineers treasurer and president of the Upper Division Housing Council.

 

 

 

 

Courtesy of SMU Senate

Will Leathers is a sophomore from Tupelo, Mississippi. He is majoring in finance and international studies, and minoring in Spanish and sports management. He has served on the executive committee of the Student Senate as the parliamentarian.

 

 

 

 

 

Courtesy of SMU Senate

Ian Stripe is a sophomore from Atlanta, Georgia. Stripe is majoring in operations research and engineering management, and data science. This past year he has served as a pre-major senator and was on the projects committee and the CIO student advisory board.

 

 

 

 

 

Student Body Secretary

Hayden Horn

Jenna Young

Tatum Morris

Treasurer:

Rylan Robb

Students also elect a school senator to represent their college at SMU. At least two students represent each college, and there are senators for pre-majors and first years. There are also special interest senators which include an African American Senator, First Generation Senator, Transfer Senator and more.

For more information and the list of all candidates, visit http://www.smustudentsenate.com/spring-2024-election.
