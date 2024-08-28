The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Categories:

Turner stepping down as SMU president

Katie Bergelin, Editor-in-Chief
August 28, 2024
Courtesy of SMU
President R. Gerald Turner announced he will step down from his role as president at the end of this academic year.

On Aug. 21, R. Gerald Turner announced his departure from his position as the university’s 10th president at the end of the academic year. Now, the university searches for a new president to take the helm in 2025.

In the letter sent to the SMU community, Turner recalled his move to Dallas in 1995 as he entered his role as president, and his family’s excitement to join Dallas’ and SMU’s communities. Since then, Turner’s tenure as president has been transformational for the university; leading SMU out of its football death penalty to punching a ticket to join the ACC.

The letter also remarks his close partnership with SMU’s Board of Trustees and the university community as his presidency oversaw campaigns to provide athletic and academic funding; including scholarships, academic programs, and endowed positions for faculty. Turner also saw the construction and unveiling of the George W. Bush Presidential Library during his presidency.

Now, as SMU joins the ACC, Turner will start the transition out of a role that he has held for 30 years. Although he leaves his position as president, he will remain involved at the university as President Emeritus.

In a memorandum released the following day, Chair of SMU’s Board of Trustees, David Miller, thanked the Turner family for their dedicated service to SMU. Miller also laid out the process for finding a new president, which includes a search committee composed of members of the Board of Trustees, non-trustee members of the SMU community, and nationally recognized search firm Isaacson, Miller. The committee also welcomes students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other SMU community members to participate in a survey on the Isaacson, Miller site, and join online and in-person sessions to voice input and learn more about the search process. Any nominations or questions regarding the search can be voiced to Isaacson, Miller at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Katie Bergelin
Katie Bergelin, Editor-in-Chief
As the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Campus, Katie oversees the content, production and planning of www.smudailycampus.com, The DC, the Pony Pod and social media content. She works with editors and reporters to make sure the SMU community is covered fairly, thoroughly and free of error. She previously served as The DC’s award-winning podcast producer. You can email her at [email protected].