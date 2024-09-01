SMU’s bests HCU in a blowout victory at home, 59-7

The SMU Mustangs kicked off their second game of the 2024-2025 season with a 59-7 win against the Houston Christian University Huskies Saturday night.

The game against HCU was the first home game in the newly renovated arena. After the first official Boulevard of the season, fans piled into the Gerald J Ford Stadium dressed in white ready to cheer on the Mustangs.

All eyes were on the Mustangs after they finished last season with a championship in the AAC playing against the Tulane Green Wave, a ranked team, at their home stadium.

Upon their entrance to the ACC, players will now be up against more competitive teams, keeping Mustang fans on their toes this coming season. The new division provides new opportunities, with three upcoming games nearly sold out.

“They’re gonna be alright,” offensive lineman Savion Byrd’s father, Michael Fanner, said. “I’ve been watching other teams in the ACC right now, and SMU has a good chance to make some noise.”

The satisfying win comes just a few days after the SMU football team settled into their expanded stadium and upgraded facilities. Head Coach Rhett Lashlee expressed gratitude for the packed student section and the energy in the stadium.

“It’s like you move into your house two weeks before you’re supposed to and so you’re excited,” said Lashlee, “it’s been great.”

In the first quarter, the Mustangs had an early lead. QB Preston Stone connected with Jordan Hudson for a 28-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring spree. Brashard Smith added two running touchdowns, and Anthony Booker Jr. had a fumble return to put SMU up 28-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Coach Lashlee has bolstered the roster with a dynamic group of new players, some of which got a taste of field time in the first home game of the season. He looks forward to what these new players can bring to the team and upcoming season.

“A lot of guys got to have their first snap tonight, which was cool,” said Lashlee.

Senior Brashard Smith makes his debut at Ford Stadium as an addition to SMU’s running back arsenal. Smith was the previous wide receiver for the Miami Hurricanes.

“I don’t label myself as a football player,” said Smith, “I just play football.”

The Mustangs held their lead throughout the game despite the Huskies scoring their only touchdown in the second quarter. HCU’s Cutter Stewart connected with Deuce McMillan for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

“I think it was a really good crowd for a first home game, and we’re excited about the games that come,” said Lashlee.

The Mustangs stay at home to take on BYU Friday Sept. 6 in their first ACC game.