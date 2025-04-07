The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Adia Barnes named new head women’s basketball coach

Katie Bergelin, Editor-in-Chief
April 6, 2025
SMU Athletics
Damon Evans announced Adia Barnes as the new head coach for women’s basketball on Saturday, April 5.

On April 5, SMU announced Adia Barnes as the new head women’s basketball coach. This announcement comes about a week after new athletic director Damon Evans fired Toyelle Wilson from her post as head women’s basketball coach.

“We are happy to welcome Adia to the Mustang family,” Evans said. “She has had great success at Arizona, leading her teams to post-season appearances and 20-2 in season while her teams also set records in the classroom.”

Barnes comes to the Hilltop with experience and accolades, having been a WBCA Coach of the Year finalist and Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalist. In nine seasons with the University of Arizona, Barnes brought her team to national recognition, reaching the national championship game, signing major names in women’s college basketball and making connections with the Arizona community.

In 2021, Barnes led the team on a strong run in the NCAA Championship game, falling short to Stanford, 54-53.

“I’m truly excited for the opportunity to be the next head coach at SMU,” Barnes said. “Having seen the commitment and alignment on the Hilltop, I believe we can compete on the national stage and for ACC championships. I want to thank Damon Evans, President Hartzell, President Turner, David Miller, Dawn Rogers, the SMU Board of Trustees and all the others on the SMU team for giving me the opportunity to lead this program.”

Barnes graduated from Arizona in 1998. While there, she appeared as a three-time all-conference selection and became a USBWA first-team All-American.

Following her collegiate career at Arizona, she played professionally—both in the WNBA and abroad. She played with Seattle, Cleveland, Minnesota and Sacramento in the WNBA, and played overseas in Ukraine, Israel, Turkey, Russia and Italy. In 2004, Barnes won a WNBA Championship with the Seattle Storm and was named to the Storm’s All-Decade Team.

Outside of her basketball career, Barnes takes pride in being active in local communities with the Adia Barnes Foundation. Her foundation focuses on mentorship for underserved youth through charity events and community service projects.

Barnes is married to Salvo Coppa, who also served on the Arizona women’s basketball coaching staff. She has two children, a son, Matteo, and a daughter, Capri.

“We look forward to the next chapter in Mustang basketball history,” Evans said.

