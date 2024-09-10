6 super sandwich spots to try in Dallas

Sydney Strollo Sydni Walker and Katie Bergelin tested their tastebuds as they tried a few of Dallas’ best sandwich spots.

The days of making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich are over. Dallas has something even better up its sleeve: these can’t-miss sandwich spots. Whether you want a quick lunch, a sandwich made just as you like it, or something new, we’ve got you covered. Here are seven Dallas sandwich shops to visit.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Make your way past the fresh flowers, the smell of homemade bread and the friendly chefs to find the true gem of this “European-style eatery” – the sandwich bar. Here, the perfect sandwich is within reach. This is the place for you if you want a sandwich with a little bit of everything or a simple ham and cheese. Make your way through the various bread choices (from homemade sourdough to fresh baguettes), spreads, meat, cheese, and toppings to create your ideal lunch. Here’s a pro tip: ask for a little olive oil and salt and pepper on top to take it to the next level. Or don’t. That’s the beauty of Eatzi’s– it’s up to you.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery has six locations in the D-FW area. Find the closest one at eatzis.com/locations/

Goodfriend Package

More of a deli person? Check out Goodfriend Package. This grab-and-go spot is right across the street from the original, the Goodfriend Beer Garden & Burger House. Here you can find everything from a classic reuben to their unique mushroom pastrami on rye, a popular choice among vegetarians. For early birds, they’ve also got a mean breakfast menu with delicious biscuits and egg sandwiches. Take a seat and wash it down with one of their wide variety of beers, or walk right out the door with your paper-wrapped treasure.

Goodfriend Package is located at 1155 Peavy Rd, Dallas. https://www.facebook.com/goodfriendpackage/



Invasion

Be careful, Chick-fil-A– Invasion’s the Cardi B is the new chicken sandwich in town. By far the most popular item off the menu, this buttermilk fried chicken sandwich is topped with a spicy mayo and a pickled coleslaw jalapeño blend. As owner and chef Airric Heidelberg would say, “feeling nash-ty?” Add an extra taste bud invasion by adding their spicy buffalo sauce, aptly named Invasion sauce. For those ready for something truly out-of-this-world, the U.O.E.N.O delivers, topping a piece of basil parmesan buttermilk fried chicken with crispy onions, jalapeños, sour cream ranch, on a toasted brioche bun.

Invasion is located at 4029 Crutcher St, Dallas. https://www.eatinvasions.com/



New York Sub

This hidden gem right across from Southern Methodist University has some of the best subs in town. This small spot has been around since 1974, and received a face-lift when Andrew and Adriana Kelley bought the shop in the late 2010s. All the meats at the shop come from local ranchers and are cooked in house, according to the New York Sub Instagram page. Come in and grab one of the many sandwiches they offer, play a few arcade games, and jam out to the oldies music. Make sure to grab a side of their Oil-vinegar sauce to drizzle on top before you head out.

New York Sub is located at 3411 Asbury St, Dallas. https://www.newyorksubhp.com/



Jimmy’s Food Store

This mom-and-pop grocery store is serving up some killer subs. Jimmy’s is family-owned and has been operated by the DiCarlo Family since opening in 1966. The family focuses on representing their Italian heritage by highlighting Italian foods at their store– and they do it well. The fan favorite is the Italian Stallion, which is stacked with mortadella, capicola, soppressata, pepperoni, provolone, porketta, coppa, mozzarella and prosciutto, a real mouthful. All of the subs can be made on a white bun, wheat bun or Italian roll, and are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cherry peppers and romano cheese. Stop in enough times, and the friendly staff might even remember your name.

Jimmy’s Food Store is located at 4901 Bryan St, Dallas. https://jimmysfoodstore.com/



La Bodega Rotisserie and Goods

Clean ingredients, allergy-safe foods and delicious sandwiches can all be found at La Bodega in Oak Cliff. Their pulled chicken sandwich is delicious. It’s made fresh and pulled from their whole rotisserie chickens that don’t sell that morning, and layered with goat cheese, roasted garlic, mustard, arugula and caramelized onions. If you’re feeling something new, like, really new, try their sardine sandwich– and don’t forget the fries! All of their sandwiches can be made gluten free or as a salad, accommodating many diets. They don’t have any in-store dining, so it makes for a great grab-and-go lunch option.

La Bodega Rotisserie and Goods is located at 208 West 8th Street, Dallas. https://www.labodegaoakcliff.com/



