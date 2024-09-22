The Iron Skillet returns to Dallas in a record-breaking rivalry game

The Boulevard was a smattering of blue and purple, with “fry the frogs” and “pony down” buttons pinned on hips as the Gerald J. Ford Stadium slowly filled. On the eve of the last Iron Skillet to be played at SMU, the student body set a new attendance record, filling Gerald Ford Stadium with 4,728 fans.

The SMU-TCU battle for the Iron Skillet dates back to 1915 and the teams have met 103 times since. Though the teams have both committed to different Power Four conferences, they have agreed to meet for a rivalry game through 2025.

This year, tensions were higher than most. Not only are the schools close in proximity, but the current coach of TCU, Sonny Dykes, coached the Mustangs from 2018 to 2021. TCU holds the overall record of 53-42-7 and the Iron Skillet hasn’t seen Dallas since 2021.

The coin toss was done by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

The Mustangs forced football fans to expect the unexpected today, putting up a pick-6, scoop and score, and a punt return for a touchdown just in one half.

SMU kicker Collin Rogers scored the first points, putting SMU up 3-0. The Dallas defensive line got stop after stop, holding the Frog’s offense to -12.5 yards within their first two possessions. Only two plays later, SMU safety Brandon Crossley recovered a fumbled ball from TCU, and made a 69 yard run to the endzone.

SMU returned the TCU punt, sending Roderick Daniels uncontested to the endzone. By the end of the first, TCU had made it to the 1 yard line, allowing the Horned Frogs to start the second quarter with an easy run into the endzone.

A pass interference from SMU gave TCU an automatic first down and another six on the board for the Horned Frogs with a pass to TCU running back Cam Cook.

TCU caught up with a trick play in the second quarter that left the Horned Frog’s wide receiver Eric McAlister virtually unguarded in the endzone, putting TCU within four points of the lead.

But that’s the closest the Frogs got all night, with SMU scoring their next possession. The second quarter inched by with TCU putting up an impressive 21 points but SMU’s cushion of a 17-0 first quarter sent the game to the half at 21-41 Mustangs with SMU boasting a pick-6, a scoop and score play, and a punt return.

The third quarter only got worse for the Horned Frogs. They started with a 93-yard kickoff return but after a holding penalty, the play was called back. This led TCU coach, Sonny Dykes, to run down field and have a word with the referees who quickly penalized him for unsportsmanlike conduct. Minutes later, Dykes received a second flag for behavior and per NCAA rules, was ejected from the game. SMU fans booed as Dykes marched to the locker room pumping his fist in the air in defiance.

The Mustangs kept lengthening their lead over the Horned Frogs. Dallas native and SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings ran for two touchdowns and threw 137 yards. The sophomore was named starting quarterback over junior Preston Stone only two weeks ago after the loss to BYU. The Iron Skillet matchup in Ford Stadium was Jennings’ first game starting at home and with a final score of 66-42, the Mustangs seized the skillet from the Horned Frogs.

Since being named first string, Jennings has taken on a lot more responsibility.

“[I’ve been] studying more film, taking notes in the meetings, staying after practice. Doing a lot extra, no matter what it is,” Jennings said. “It means a lot to give back to my community, to give back to Dallas.”

Four of SMU’s touchdowns are thanks to Brashard Smith, a transfer from the University of Miami. Smith posted 127 rushing yards between 18 rush attempts, his most of the season.

“Every time we get the ball to [Smith] we know it’s gonna be a big play,” Jennings said. “He makes something happen.”

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee said they didn’t prepare any differently for this game despite the rivalry.

“We didn’t talk about TCU one time this week,” Lashlee said. “Their logo wasn’t anywhere in our building this week. I mean, we knew we had a good opponent, but we knew what we needed to do.”

The last two years, TCU has kept the skillet in Fort Worth.

“Last year I felt like we really pressed and didn’t play very well. When you’re emotional instead of passionate, there’s a difference,” Lashlee said. “When you play with passion you’re in control. When you play with emotion your reaction time slows down, you don’t play as fast as your ability allows you to, you make silly mistakes. This is a game of passion. That’s why we didn’t talk about them this week in practice.”

This game marks the second big loss for TCU this season. Last week they lost at home to University of Central Florida after a 28-7 lead over the Knights in the first quarter.

Next week, SMU looks to face Florida State for their first game as a part of the ACC. Facing the 2023 ACC champs will bring its own set of challenges, but for now Dallas’ football team is celebrating the 24-point win.

“The skillet is here in Dallas,” said Lashlee. “And I’ll probably be cooking with cast iron tomorrow.”