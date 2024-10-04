The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Hispanic Heritage Events at SMU

Abby Baden, Audience Engagement Editor
October 3, 2024
Created in Canva

SMU’s Social Change and Intercultural Engagement Office already kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 11 with food and festivities but there are plenty of other themed events to celebrate. Here are some more events SMU’s community can to look forward to this week:

1. Hispanic law student associations of SMU, UNTD, and Texas A&M are hosting a “LAWtino” happy hour tonight, Oct. 3 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at El Ranchito in Arlington. Stop by for complimentary food and drink tickets. Register on SMU360.

2. Women of Color Collective is gracing SMU’s campus for a display of “Her Stories, Our Voices: A Creative Series Celebrating Women of Color” Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1:00 pm in the Collins Executive Center. There will be guest speakers, film screenings, artists and panel discussions to amplify the voices and triumphs of women of color. The event is free.

3. SCIE is putting on a Lotería night Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6:00 pm in Fondren Library. Lotería is a traditional Mexican card game that is fun to play.

4. SMU Hola is hosting Orgullo Cultura: Celebración de Nuestra Herencia on Monday, Oct. 14 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on the Mary Hay Peyton Shuttles quad with food and performances.

Stay up to date with future news and events on SMU360.

